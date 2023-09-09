Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Culinary delights await G20 leaders: A sneak peek at tonight's dinner menu

    G20 Summit: The event has seen the arrival of numerous leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 9:08 PM IST

    After a day of intense discussions at the G20 Summit, world leaders are in for a culinary treat as they gather for a grand dinner hosted by President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event has seen the arrival of numerous leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

    The dinner menu promises a delightful array of Indian vegetarian dishes, showcasing the country's diverse culinary heritage:

    Starter
    Paatram: Foxtail millet leaf crisps adorned with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney.

    Main Course
    Vanavarnam: Jackfruit galette accompanied by glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisps, and Kerala red rice tossed with curry leaves.

    Indian Breads
    Mumbai Pao: Soft buns infused with the flavors of onion seeds.
    Bakarkhani: Sweet bread with a hint of cardamom.

    Dessert
    Madhurima: Cardamom-scented Barnyard millet pudding served alongside fig-peach compote and Ambemohar rice crisps.

    Beverages
    Kashmiri Kahwa, filter coffee, and Darjeeling tea to complement the meal.

     

    In addition to these delectable dishes, world leaders will also have the opportunity to savor Paan-flavored chocolate leaves, a delightful fusion of Indian culinary traditions.

    Earlier in the day, the G20 leaders, representing the world's top 20 economies, convened at the Bharat Mandapam for the G20 Summit hosted by India. A significant moment during the summit was the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration, highlighting the commitment of G20 member states to collaborative efforts for a better and more prosperous future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation, emphasizing the historic nature of this consensus.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 9:08 PM IST
