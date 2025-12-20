Amid power-sharing speculation in Karnataka, Dy CM DK Shivakumar said he will visit Delhi with the CM when the high command calls. CM Siddaramaiah rejected any 2.5-year deal, asserting he will remain CM until the party decides otherwise.

Power-Sharing Speculation Continues

Amid renewed speculation about power sharing in Karnataka, state Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has reiterated that he will travel to New Delhi once the Congress party high command calls him, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday when he was asked whether he and the CM would visit Delhi to meet the Congress party high command. "I won't travel to Delhi secretively. I will travel with the CM when the High Command calls us. We will inform you (media) if we are travelling," DK Shivakumar said.

Siddaramaiah Rejects Power-Sharing Claims

Earlier on December 19, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly rejected claims of a "two-and-a-half-year" power-sharing agreement, asserting that he remains the CM. Addressing repeated questions and interruptions from the Opposition regarding his tenure, Siddaramaiah clarified that no such arrangement exists and that he will remain Chief Minister until the party high command decides otherwise. "First, the people must bless us. Then the legislators elect the leader in the Legislative Party meeting, and after that, the high command decides. That is all I have said. Even now, I am the Chief Minister, and I will remain the Chief Minister until the high command decides otherwise," Siddaramaiah stated.

Speculation over whether DK Shivakumar would be appointed CM by the Congress high command persisted for a few days, until the party clarified the matter after the two leaders met for breakfast at each other's residences and held a joint press conference to demonstrate party unity. Earlier, DK Shivakumar dismissed speculation about the nature of his dinner meeting. Shivakumar said, "Who said? There was no dinner meeting or anything. I had gone for a dinner to my former DCC president to pay respect, they contributed a lot to Karnataka, Belgavi. So to honour them, I went along with my friends. There is no other politics."

BJP Alleges State's Interests Ignored

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that in the tussle between CM Siddaramiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar over the top post, the state's interests have been ignored. (ANI)