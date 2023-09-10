Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty offer prayers at Delhi's Akshardham Temple; see pics

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty reached the Akshardham temple early on Sunday morning to seek blessings. The couple landed in Delhi on Friday ahead of the G20 Summit.

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak wife Akshata Murty offer prayers at Akshardham temple gcw
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty reached the Akhshardham temple in Delhi on Sunday morning to offer prayers.  Sunak is in Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit where world leaders are holding discussions on some of the world's most pressing issues. This is Rishi Sunak's first official visit to India since becoming Britain PM.

    Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty landed in Delhi on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit that commenced on Saturday. Their arrival was marked by a warm welcome from Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who greeted them with a "Jai Siya Ram."  They were given Rudraksh beads, a copy of the Bhagavad Geeta, and a Hanuman Chalisa as a sign of welcome.

    "I'm a proud Hindu, and that's how I was raised. That's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit a Mandir while I'm here for the next couple of days,” he told media on the day he arrived in Delhi with wife Akshata Murty. Earlier on Friday, Sunak said he celebrated the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, but did not get a chance to celebrate Krishna Janmasthami.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.  The Pragati Maidan region of downtown Delhi, where the Summit is taking place, has a multi-layer security protection in place. Traffic regulations in New Delhi and the bordering areas have been intensified.

