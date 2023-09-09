Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'PM Modi's guarantee': Jaishankar shares insights on G20 merger assurance to ex-African Union chief

    The recollection goes back to the 2022 G20 Summit held in Bali, Indonesia, where the then AU chief, who also serves as the President of Senegal, expressed his concerns about the AU's absence in the G20.

    PM Modi's guarantee': Jaishankar shares insights on G20 merger assurance to ex-African Union chief AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 7:32 PM IST

    In a significant revelation, Union Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (September 9) shared a pivotal moment from the G20 Summit, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured former African Union (AU) President Macky Sall regarding the AU's membership in the Group of Twenty (G20). During a press conference, Jaishankar emphasized that PM Modi not only delivered on this assurance but also played a pivotal role in making it a reality.

    The recollection goes back to the 2022 G20 Summit held in Bali, Indonesia, where the then AU chief, who also serves as the President of Senegal, expressed his concerns about the AU's absence in the G20.

    Game changer: How India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor rivals China's Belt and Road Initiative

    "PM Modi had assured the (African Union President) that under the Indian G20 presidency, it would certainly be done… And you have seen that he has delivered this assurance that he had made," Jaishankar said.

    This significant development culminated on the day when the 55-member African Union officially became a permanent member of the G20. During a brief inaugural session, PM Modi made the historic announcement, making the African bloc the first new member to join the G20 since its establishment in 1999, initially in response to a series of financial crises.

    "In keeping with the sentiment of 'sabka saath' (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal," PM Modi said.

    'G20 membership vital for meeting global challenges: African Union Commission chief

    The move has garnered widespread praise, with the current AU Chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat, lauding the African Union's entry into the G20 as a full member. He expressed his excitement and optimism about Africa's enhanced role in addressing global challenges as a result of this historic development.

    "I welcome the African Union's entry into the G20 as a full member. This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitious framework for amplifying advocacy in favor of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges," Mahamat shared on social media.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 7:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Summit: How India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor rivals China's Belt and Road Initiative

    Game changer: How India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor rivals China's Belt and Road Initiative

    Inside Bharat Mandapam: The host venue of G20 Summit AVV

    Inside Bharat Mandapam: The host venue of G20 Summit

    G20 membership vital for meeting global challenges: African Union Commission chief AVV

    'G20 membership vital for meeting global challenges: African Union Commission chief

    India-Middle-East Europe connectivity corridor to be launched soon

    HUGE! India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor launched at G20 Summit

    G20 Summit 2023: India launches Global Biofuel Alliance on day 1; check details AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: India launches Global Biofuel Alliance on day 1 | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Heart health to bone health: 7 benefits of consuming Almonds daily ATG EAI

    Heart health to bone health: 7 benefits of consuming Almonds daily

    Mimi star Kriti Sanon to wear her mother's saree for National Award Felicitation in Delhi RBA

    Mimi star Kriti Sanon to wear her mother's saree for National Award Felicitation in Delhi

    7 good lucky plants to change your life RBA EAI

    7 good lucky plants to change your life

    Clovelly Devon to Mousehole Cornwall: 7 scenic British villages ATG

    Clovelly, Devon to Mousehole, Cornwall: 7 scenic British villages

    Karnataka HC rejects petition for fresh probe in Soujanya murder and rape case vkp

    Karnataka HC rejects petition for fresh probe in Soujanya murder and rape case

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon