BJP's Suvendu Adhikari hailed PM Modi's virtual address in Ranaghat as a strong message reflecting the party's confidence in West Bengal. PM Modi accused the TMC of obstructing development and urged people to give the BJP a chance.

BJP's Confidence Growing in Bengal: Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the people of the state sent out a strong political message and reflected the BJP's growing confidence in Bengal.

Reacting to PM Modi's virtual address in Ranaghat after poor visibility prevented his helicopter from landing, Adhikari said, "PM Modi addressed the public through an audio message. He delivered a critical speech. Prime Minister Modi wants to do something for Bengal. In the coming days, the BJP will win in areas like Murshidabad."

He further claimed that the Prime Minister's remarks resonated with the public, and the people of Nadia now stand with him. Drawing parallels from the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, Adhikari said, "In the last Lok Sabha election, the public gave the Ranaghat seat to him (PM Modi) by nearly 2 lakh votes, and in the upcoming election, the BJP will win the district and the nearby areas."

PM Modi Urges Bengal to Oust 'Jungle Raj'

Earlier, PM Modi, while addressing the gathering via video conferencing from Kolkata, said that West Bengal also needs to be freed from "jungle raj" and reiterated the BJP's pitch for a "double-engine government" to accelerate development. He accused the Trinamool Congress of obstructing Central development projects and shielding illegal infiltrators by opposing the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

"The TMC wants to oppose the BJP. Let them oppose us fiercely, repeatedly, with all their might. I cannot understand why the development of West Bengal is being obstructed. You may oppose Modi, but do not make the people of Bengal unhappy. Do not deprive them of their rights. Do not commit the sin of shattering their dreams. I am humbly requesting the people of West Bengal, with folded hands, to give the BJP a chance," PM Modi said.

Inauguration of Development Projects

The Prime Minister also inaugurated development projects worth Rs 3,200 crore, underlining the Centre's focus on inclusive growth in West Bengal. (ANI)