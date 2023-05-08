Kerala Boat Tragedy: 12 members of one family among 22 deceased

Malappuram: In the worst tragic boat accident at Thoovam Theeram, Ottupuram near Tanur in the Malappuram district, the death toll has reached 22.

On Sunday at 7:30 pm, an Atlantic-named boat overturned while carrying about 40 passengers. The incident happened in the estuary at Kettu Azhi. At least 15 children also lost their lives in the mishap.

Also read: Kerala boat tragedy: Did modified fishing boat get tourist license?

According to the latest reports, 9 members of a family also died in the accident. The 9 persons belonging to Kunnummal Saithalavi's family reached their ancestral home to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr last week. The deceased include wives and children of Saithalavi and his brother Siraj. Saithalavi's wife Zeenat (43) and their children Hasna (18), Shafla (13), Shamna (12), Fida Dilna (7) and Siraj's wife Raseena (27) and their children Sahara (8), Nyra (7) and Rushda (1) were involved in the accident.

After the post-mortem, the bodies of the nine will be brought to the house where the children grew up playing together.

Three other distant relatives who were close to the family also died in the boat accident.

Boats are not supposed to go out for rides after 6 pm but it is believed that the rule was violated in this case, police said, adding that the incident occurred around 7 pm near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur.

The two-decker boat service is operated by a private individual with permission from the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC. However, reports say that the boat does not have a license. The boat belonged to a local named Nasser from Tanur. The police have registered a case against the owner of the boat under non-bailable sections. The police informed that he is absconding. Charges, including murder, have been lodged against him.

The Chief Minister's Office said Vijayan will visit the site on Monday. According to the statement, Monday has been declared a day of official mourning and all government programmes stand postponed as a mark of respect to the victims.

Also read: Boat tragedy in Kerala: 21 dead after tourist boat capsizes in Tanur