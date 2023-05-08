Kerala boat tragedy: Did modified fishing boat get tourist license?

The police have registered a case against Nasar, the owner of the boat, under non-bailable sections. The police informed that he is absconding.

Could the boat accident that caused the death of 22 people, many of whom were women and children who had come for a ride amid the ongoing school vacations, in the coastal town of Tanur in the Malappuram district of Kerala have been prevented? Facts based on initial investigation point towards that grim reality.

It is suspected that the tourist boat that caused the accident in Tanur was originally a fishing boat that had been modified in a boatyard. The mystery is how did the boat get a tourist license when such modified fishing boats are not authorised to be used for tourism.

The modified boat also had room for people to stand dangerously on its sides. It is suspected that the boat capsized due to overcrowding. The boat, which was on its last trip for the day, had set off with more than the permitted number of people. Local residents and eyewitnesses confirmed that the ill-fated boat was carrying more people than allowed.

The police have registered a case against the owner of the boat under non-bailable sections. A case was registered against Nasar, a native of Tanur. The police informed that he is absconding. Charges, including murder, have been lodged against him. The police confirmed that the boat trip had violated norms.

So far, 22 people have been confirmed dead in the Tanur boat disaster. The dead include seven children and three women.

Boats are not supposed to go out for rides after 6 pm but it is believed that the rule was violated in this case, police said, adding that the incident occurred around 7 pm near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a statement condoling the deaths and directed the district collector to carry out a coordinated emergency rescue operation. Fire and police units, officials from the Revenue and Health departments and local residents from Tanur and Tirur were involved in the rescue operation, the statement said.

The Chief Minister's Office said Vijayan will visit the site on Monday. According to the statement, Monday has been declared a day of official mourning and all government programmes stand postponed as a mark of respect to the victims.