Netflix's new series 'Desi Bling' has sparked controversy over the dynamic between couple Tabinda and Satish Sanpal. Scenes showing Tabinda's 'pati seva' rituals, like massaging his feet, have led to a massive online debate about patriarchy and their relationship.

A divisive rich couple from Dubai has probably taken over your page if you have spent any time doomscrolling in the past 48 hours. The internet has officially gone crazy with Netflix's brand-new reality series Desi Bling, but not because of its Burj Khalifa vistas or upscale lookbooks. Rather, the interpersonal dynamics between powerful foreigners Tabinda Sanpal and Satish Sanpal are making viewers cringe as a group.

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The seven-episode sitcom centers on wealthy Indian expatriates who live in the "Land of Dreams." Satish and Tabinda, affectionately known as Binda, serve as Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra's gateway into the inner social circle when they decide to relocate to Dubai. But instead of arousing jealousy, the Sanpals have sparked an intense online discussion on patriarchy, toxic behaviour, and the normalisation of adultery.

A scene from the first episode that shows the couple's morning ritual is the main source of the controversy on the internet. In the video, Tabinda describes her regular routine while massaging Satish's feet in the morning.

“Since I am with Satish, I massage his feet every morning. He wakes up like a prince. As a Hindu, he believes that if a wife touches her husband’s feet every morning, toh bahaut Lakshmi aati hai [Goddess Lakshmi blesses with abundance]."

In another viral scene, she is seen cutting Satish’s nails. “I have been cutting Satish’s nails for nine years. This is a sign of love, respect, and care for me," she asserts. When Tabinda passes this traditional advice on to Tejasswi Prakash, the actor bluntly shuts it down, stating, “I am not doing that."

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Social Media Reacts

Social media platforms were quick to call out the dynamic, linking it to regressive “pati seva" practices. Netizens flooded the comment sections:

“pati seva’ in 2026? No matter how rich you are, money can’t buy class, can buy misogyny though."

“Paiso se buddhi nahi aati had a face it would be hers."

“Paisa bolta h hence proved."

Tabinda Boasts 40kg of Gold

As was to be expected, certain sections of the internet promptly called Tabinda a "gold digger," presuming that Satish's enormous fortune had purchased her tolerance. The program emphasises these extravagant figures; Tabinda boasts that she has 40 kg of gold, and Satish gives her an extra 3 kilograms on Dhanteras each year.

In an effort to persuade viewers that Binda's actions are motivated only by love rather than materialistic security, Satish subsequently explains on air that Binda did not marry him for riches.Viewers, however, aren’t buying the romance. Responses across Instagram pages have pinned them as the ultimate “cringe couple," with viewers expressing total exhaustion over the regressive display.“40 kg gold ya luxury ke lie, I cannot do that [I cannot do that for 40 kg gold and luxury]," wrote one user, while another added, “Thank god I am independent."