The Thrissur Rural Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver from Cherpu Chovvur for allegedly selling MDMA to school children. The man reportedly used his auto as a cover for his drug peddling business. Police have also revealed that he has a history of other criminal cases.

Thrissur: The Thrissur Rural Police have arrested a man from Cherpu Chovvur for allegedly possessing MDMA, which he was reportedly planning to sell to children and others. The accused has been identified as Sreejith, 38, a resident of Alukkal House in Kuttanellur. According to police, a team led by Thrissur Rural District Police Chief B. Krishnakumar apprehended him and recovered the suspected synthetic drug during the operation. Officials described MDMA as a highly dangerous substance and said strict action has been taken in the case.

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Sreejith, who works as an auto-rickshaw driver around the Thrissur Round area, is suspected of using his profession as a cover to carry out drug peddling activities. Police allege that he specifically targeted vulnerable groups, including school children, to distribute the banned substance. Following his arrest, he was booked under relevant provisions, including a non-bailable section of the Juvenile Justice Act, and was later produced before the court for further proceedings.

Investigations have also revealed that this is not Sreejith’s first encounter with the law. He is already an accused in a house trespass and assault case registered at the Viyyur police station. In addition, he faces another case at the Mala police station for allegedly causing serious injuries to a person through rash and negligent driving. Police are continuing their investigation to trace possible links and examine whether he was part of a larger drug supply network operating in the region.

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