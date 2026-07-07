A French waiter in the picturesque coastal city of Nice is winning internet after breaking into an energetic rendition of the Bollywood classic Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai while serving a group of Indian tourists.

A French waiter in the picturesque coastal city of Nice is winning internet after breaking into an energetic rendition of the Bollywood classic Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai while serving a group of Indian tourists. The heartwarming clip was shared on Instagram by Mumbai-based content creator Deeva Jadwani, who captioned it, "POV: Your waiter in Nice is obsessed with Bollywood." The video captures the waiter enthusiastically lip-syncing to the beloved Shah Rukh Khan track as he serves food, delighting diners with expressive gestures, infectious enthusiasm and a surprise burst of Bhangra.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

His spirited performance instantly lit up the atmosphere, leaving the group smiling and turning an ordinary meal into an unforgettable cultural moment. The waiter's genuine passion for Bollywood quickly resonated with viewers across social media.

The viral clip has since sparked a flood of reactions, with users applauding his boundless energy and love for Indian cinema. Many said his performance made the dining experience even more special, while others celebrated Bollywood's remarkable ability to transcend borders and bring people from different cultures together through music and dance.