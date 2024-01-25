Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in India for two-day visit

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (January 25) arrived in Jaipur as part of his two-day state visit to India. Macron is visiting the country as he is the Republic Day chief guest this year. Macron's visit will kick off with a visit to Jaipur, where he is all set to take a tour around the iconic Amer Fort and participate in a cultural event.

    The day's agenda include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jantar Mantar, the world's largest observatory, which holds historical significance for the French due to their astronomers' involvement in 1734.

    The leaders will engage in a joint roadshow from Jantar Mantar to Sanganeri Gate, with a notable stop at Hawa Mahal for a photo op. During their visit, PM Modi and Macron will explore a handicraft shop and a tea shop.

    The tour will continue with a visit to the Albert Hall Museum, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Jaipur. The day will conclude at Rambagh Palace, where PM Modi is set to host a private dinner for the French President.

    Macron's visit to Jaipur highlights the historical ties between French astronomers and Jaipur's founder, Sawai Jai Singh, who built the Jantar Mantar observatory. The French President's participation in Republic Day celebrations will underscore the strong diplomatic relations between India and France.

    After the Jaipur leg of his visit, Macron will proceed to Delhi for the Republic Day parade, marking a significant moment in the bilateral ties between the two nations.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 2:36 PM IST
