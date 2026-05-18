A 24-year-old woman in Noida's Jalpura village has allegedly died by suicide after jumping from her roof due to persistent dowry harassment. Her in-laws were reportedly demanding a Fortuner SUV and Rs 1 crore. Following the incident, police have arrested the woman's husband and father-in-law.

Following Bhopal, another suspected dowry death case has emerged from Noida, where a 24-year-old lady is said to have died after jumping from the roof as a result of persistent harassment related to dowry demands. The incident happened in the vicinity of the Ecotech-3 police station in Jalpura village. The woman's father-in-law and husband have been taken into custody by police, and more legal actions are under progress.

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According to officials, the deceased woman, identified as Deepika, had been married to Hrithik for the past 14 months. According to family sources, a Fortuner SUV and Rs 1 crore were part of the dowry plan for the marriage. Despite this, it is said that following the marriage, the woman's in-laws persisted in repeatedly requesting a dowry.

According to officials, Deepika finally took the drastic action as a result of the ongoing harassment. The woman reportedly jumped from the roof on the night of May 17, 2026. According to the police, Deepika had serious wounds on her body.

Police teams arrived at the scene and completed inquest procedures after learning about the occurrence. A post-mortem investigation was subsequently performed on the corpse.

The Ecotech-3 police station area in Jalpura village has authority over this matter, according to the authorities. In relation to the crime, the deceased woman's father-in-law Manoj and husband Hrithik have been taken into custody by the police.

Officials stated that once the woman's father filed a formal complaint, action was taken. A case has now been filed in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

What Did Police Say?

In an official statement, police said the woman died after allegedly being driven to despair because of dowry-related harassment.

“According to the information received, on the night of May 17 the aforementioned woman died after jumping from the roof, having been driven to despair by dowry harassment," the police statement said.

The statement further said that after receiving the information, police officials reached the scene, completed the necessary legal formalities and sent the body for post-mortem examination.