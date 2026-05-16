A massive fire broke out at the Shahberi Furniture Market in Greater Noida on Friday. The fire has been brought under control, with officials confirming that around eight shops were damaged. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

A massive fire broke out at the Shahberi Furniture Market in Greater Noida on Friday. Fire and Emergency Services are present at the scene as efforts are underway to douse the fire.

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No Casualties Reported

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar stated to ANI that while approximately eight shops sustained damage, there were no injuries or fatalities.

"We recieved information that broke out at the Shahberi Furniture Market in Greater Noida...The fire has been brought under control...Around eight shops were gutted in the incident... No injury or casualty has been reported," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)