Fortifying Ayodhya: 5,000 cops, NSG commandos, AI-based drones and more in place for PM Modi's visit

In a mega event set to unfold on December 30, Ayodhya is preparing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the city is abuzz with extensive security measures to ensure a smooth and secure visit. As many as 5,000 police personnel, including elite commandos from the National Security Guards (NSG), are set to stand guard during the Prime Minister's visit.

The Prime Minister's aircraft is scheduled to touch down at Ayodhya airport at 10:45 am, marking the commencement of a meticulously planned security operation. Subsequently, the departure for New Delhi is slated for around 2:15 pm. To fortify the security perimeter, six companies of the Central Paramilitary Force (CPMF) have already reached the temple town, showcasing the comprehensive nature of the security arrangements.

A senior officer at the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters revealed that an additional 2,000 police constables are expected to join the security detail on the day of the visit. This collaborative effort will be complemented by the deployment of 14 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) strategically placed throughout the district.

In an effort to ensure a well-organized and responsive security structure, 17 superintendents of police, 40 additional SPs, and 82 circle officers, along with 90 inspectors, will be stationed at various key points. The establishment of three super zones and 14 zones, all headed by DIG rank officials, highlights the hierarchical organization of the security forces.

Recognizing the potential challenges posed by increased vehicular movement, a separate team of 75 traffic policemen will be deployed to regulate traffic effectively. This measure aims to maintain the flow of vehicles and pedestrians, minimizing disruptions during the visit.

For the first time, a specialized security wing comprising personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and PAC has been established to address riverine security concerns. This innovative approach ensures a comprehensive security net covering both land and water routes, underscoring the thoroughness of the security plan.

Embracing the advancements in technology, security forces plan to employ artificial intelligence-based drones for surveillance purposes. These drones will provide an aerial perspective, enhancing the overall vigilance and response capabilities of the security apparatus.