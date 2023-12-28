Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    New Airport in Ayodhya to be named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport: Sources

    The newly inaugurated airport in Ayodhya, named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, is set to become a key gateway to the temple town. The airport, designed at a cost of Rs 1,450 crore in its initial phase, incorporates thematic elements inspired by the Ram Mandir, providing a unique experience for passengers

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 8:25 PM IST

    The new airport in Ayodhya would be named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, according to sources. As the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony approaches in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new airport in the temple town on December 30. The airport, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,450 crore in its first phase, is positioned to serve as a prominent gateway to Ayodhya.

    On the same day, IndiGo and Air India Express will operate inaugural flights to Ayodhya from Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. The airlines have already announced regular flights to Ayodhya starting January 2024.

    According to airport sources, the design of the new airport is inspired by the essence of the Ram Mandir, symbolizing Lord Rama's triumphant return to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king, Ravana. The goal is to provide a thematic experience, offering a "sense of place to all passengers arriving and departing from the airport."

    The terminal building's roof is adorned with shikharas of various heights, accentuating the grandeur of the structure. Additionally, decorative columns in the terminal depict key events from the Ramayana epic. Travelers walking through the colonnade will experience an immersive visual narration of Lord Rama's story. Moreover, a secondary colonnade on the glass facade aims to recreate the ambience of Ayodhya's palace.

    The new terminal spans 6,500 square meters, designed to accommodate 600 peak-hour passengers, with an annual handling capacity of 10 lakh passengers.

    The second phase of development is anticipated to include a larger terminal spanning 50,000 square meters, capable of handling 3,000 passengers during peak hours and 60 lakh passengers annually. This phase will also involve runway extension up to 3,750 meters to accommodate Code E B-777 type aircraft, a Parallel Taxi Track, and Apron for an additional 18 aircraft parking stands. The comprehensive plan positions the airport as a vital infrastructure component aligning with Ayodhya's increased significance.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 9:16 PM IST
