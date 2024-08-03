‘Rethinking Kasturirangan report implementation’: CM Siddaramaiah calls for permanent solution for landslides

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledged new homes and Rs 1.20 lakh compensation for damage from record rainfall in Madikeri. The state saw 30% more rain, leading to landslides, infrastructure damage, and power outages. Siddaramaiah criticized past leadership and reviewed relief efforts.

In a recent address in Madikeri, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the state's commitment to addressing the damage caused by unprecedented rainfall. He announced that along with the Rs 1.20 lakh compensation provided by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), new homes will be built for those who lost theirs due to the severe weather.

Siddaramaiah reported that the state has experienced 30 per cent more rainfall than usual, with Kodagu district seeing a staggering 50 per cent increase. This excessive rain has led to landslides in 13 locations, with two new landslides occurring in the past 24 hours. The rainfall has also severely damaged infrastructure, including 344 kilometres of roads, and disrupted the electricity supply.



Despite the continuous rains, road repairs have been stalled. Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported. Siddaramaiah detailed that 67 houses in the district were destroyed, and 176 houses suffered partial damage. He criticized former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa for failing to disburse the second instalment of promised compensation for damaged houses.

Responding to BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan's request for increased compensation for crop damage, Siddaramaiah questioned whether Narayan would be able to effectively manage the government. He noted that 16 cattle had died in the district, and compensation of Rs 37,000 per animal has been provided. The Chief Minister also reported that 186 people in danger have been rescued and are being housed in 10 care centres.



Additionally, 28 hectares of crops were damaged. Siddaramaiah has requested a joint survey by the revenue and coffee boards to assess the impact. He also reported damage to 2,708 electric poles and 47 transformers, which have been replaced.

During his visit to the district, Siddaramaiah inspected the ongoing construction work at the district collector's office and expressed frustration over delays. He has instructed the Chief Public Works Engineer to ensure the project is completed by the end of December. Siddaramaiah also visited affected areas, including Srimangala, Kutta, Kedamullaur, and Madapur, where he consoled victims and reviewed the recovery efforts.

