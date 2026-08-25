Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to focus on cleaning and beautifying rural ponds. He ordered that dirty water be scientifically treated before release and that facilities like yogashalas be built near them.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that special attention should be paid to making ponds in rural areas clean and beautiful, as well as ensuring their proper maintenance. He directed that dirty water should not be allowed to enter any pond directly and that arrangements should be made to ensure that water reaches the ponds only after scientific treatment.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting of the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority at the Haryana Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, according to a release.

Yogashalas and Gyms to be Built Around Ponds

Saini said that along with beautification of ponds, better facilities should also be developed around them for rural residents. He directed that in villages where new yogashalas are proposed, yogshalas with sheds and other necessary facilities should be constructed around ponds and open gyms should also be provided. This would encourage villagers to visit these places regularly and take greater interest in the upkeep of the ponds.

Wastewater Treatment and New Technologies

During the meeting, officials informed that there are a total of 20,100 ponds in the state, including 19,219 in rural areas and 881 in urban areas. Special focus is being given to ponds that are polluted and overflowing. A strategy is also being formulated for the treatment of grey water and black water generated in villages. For this purpose, wastewater management systems or sewage treatment plants (STPs) can be established outside the ponds, using village or panchayat land.

The Chief Minister directed that work should also be undertaken to establish micro-STPs in rural areas and that necessary pre-treatment of water must be ensured before it reaches the ponds.

The meeting also discussed technologies such as mechanical aeration and nanobubble technology. The Chief Minister directed that these technologies be used as pilot projects and, if found effective, be implemented in other ponds as well.

Expediting Pond Renovation and Maintenance

Saini directed that the ongoing renovation and beautification work of 320 ponds be completed expeditiously. He also directed that 467 new ponds be identified and work commenced on them. He further ordered that a special campaign be undertaken for the maintenance of completed ponds.

The Chief Minister directed that high-level water filtration arrangements be made around the solar pumps installed at the ponds and that special attention be paid to the maintenance of the solar pumps. Officials also apprised the Chief Minister of the status of 350 Amrit Sarovars. The Chief Minister directed that priority be given to the better utilisation and maintenance of completed ponds.

He also directed that future allotment/auction of village ponds for fisheries be carried out as per the prescribed procedure and that attention be paid to their better utilisation in the public interest.

App for Public Complaints on Ponds

Officials informed that a special mechanism for ponds would also be developed on the lines of the 'Mhari Sadak' app. Through this mechanism, members of the public would be able to register complaints regarding the poor condition or improvement of a pond, along with location tagging. The complaints would be forwarded to the concerned sarpanch and officials so that immediate necessary action could be taken. (ANI)