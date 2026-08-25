A farmer from MP's Sehore district, who lost his hand to a low-hanging power line, reached the Energy Minister's house on a handcart. He is demanding Rs 25 lakh compensation and a government job, alleging departmental negligence.

A farmer from Sehore district, who allegedly lost his hand after coming in contact with a low-hanging live 11-kV electricity wire while working in his field, reached the bungalow of Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on a handcart seeking compensation and a government job.

The farmer, identified as Satish Mewada, a resident of Barbeli village under Doraha tehsil of Sehore district, was accompanied by his father and relatives. According to his family, he suffered severe injuries after coming into contact with a low-hanging 11-kV power line while working in his field. His hand subsequently had to be amputated, and his leg was also injured. The relatives alleged that the electricity wires and poles had been in a dangerous condition for a long time and that the electricity department had been informed about the issue, but no corrective action was taken.

Victim Recounts Ordeal

"The accident happened two months ago. I was spreading manure in the field. The high-voltage wire was hanging about five feet above the ground. Suddenly, the wind blew and I came in contact with the current. After that, I don't remember anything. I have not received any compensation so far. My hand had to be amputated, and my leg was also injured. I am demanding a government job and compensation," Mewada said.

Father Alleges Departmental Negligence

His father, Kailash Singh Mewada, alleged negligence on the part of the electricity department and said the family had informed officials about the dangerous condition of the power line. "He was working in the field when the accident happened. It was an 11-kV government electricity line. The wires and poles had become tilted and had been in that condition for a long time. We had informed the department, but nothing was done. While he was throwing manure with a basket, the wind blew and the wire, which was about five feet above the ground, came into contact with him. When he tried to move it away with his hand, his hand got stuck and had to be amputated. Today, we handed our application to the minister," Kailash Singh Mewada said.

Family Demands Justice, Alleges Inaction

Mewada's relative, M S Mewada, said the family had approached the Chief Minister's office, the Energy Minister, the district in-charge minister and the Managing Director's office on several occasions, along with submitting memoranda at the district Collectorate and SP office, but no action was taken. "The farmer suffered an electric shock from the low-hanging 11-kV line while carrying out agricultural work. His hand was severely injured and had to be amputated, while his leg was also injured. We have been demanding justice for the past two months, but no action has been taken despite approaching several authorities," MS Mewada said.

He further said, "Our demand is that the affected farmer should be given Rs 25 lakh compensation and a government job. The officers found responsible in the inquiry, including the concerned DE (Divisional Engineer) and AE (Assistant Engineer), should also be proceeded and an FIR should be registered if they are found guilty. He has small children and his father is also a farmer. The incident occurred due to negligence of the electricity department." MS Mewada added that the OSD of the Energy Minister assured them that action would be taken on their application. He claimed the family had been pursuing the matter for nearly two months and had submitted evidence and documents to various authorities. (ANI)