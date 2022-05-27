Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala jailed for 4 years

Special Judge Vikas Dhull imposed a Rs 50 lakh fine on the convict in the case of acquiring disproportionate assets between 1993 and 2006.

The Delhi High Court sentenced former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala to four years in prison in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, on Friday.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull imposed a Rs 50 lakh fine on the convict in the case of acquiring disproportionate assets between 1993 and 2006. The judge also ordered the confiscation of four of his properties by the relevant authorities.

The court convicted Chautala last week, stating that the accused had failed to account for such disproportionality by proving his source of income or means by which he acquired assets between 1993 and 2006.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed the case in 2005, and on March 26, 2010, a charge sheet was filed accusing him of amassing assets disproportionate to his legitimate income between 1993 and 2006.

Following the CBI's FIR, Om Prakash Chautala accumulated assets, both immovable and movable, in his name and the names of his family members, disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income, while serving as Chief Minister of Haryana from July 24, 1999, to March 5, 2005.

The disproportionate assets were estimated to be worth Rs 6.09 crore, or 189.11 per cent of his reported income.

(Inputs By PTI)



