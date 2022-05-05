4 suspected Khalistani terrorists nabbed in Haryana's Karnal; arms cache recovered

SP Karnal Gangaram Poonia told the reporters that three IEDs, a.30 calibre country-made handgun, 31 rounds, and Rs 1.30 lakh were recovered from them. He further said that the terrorists had previously sent a package to Nanded.

Four terror suspects have been apprehended by Karnal Police, and a significant quantity of explosives has been found. IEDs and ammo were also seized, according to reports. A bomb disposal squad has been dispatched to investigate the contents of the package, and cops suspect that these individuals were planning something major. The four terror suspects were apprehended at the Bastara toll plaza at 4 a.m., and they are all from Punjab.

Gurpreet, Amandeep Parminder, and Bhupinder have been named as the accused.

SP Karnal Gangaram Poonia told the reporters that three IEDs, a.30 calibre country-made handgun, 31 rounds, and Rs 1.30 lakh were recovered from them. He further said that the terrorists had previously sent a package to Nanded. The operation to apprehend them was carried out in collaboration by the police forces of Telangana, Punjab, and Haryana.

He further said, "The accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded. The accused were taking the current consignment of explosives to a place near Nanded from Ferozepur, Punjab. FIR has been registered under Explosive Substances Act and UAPA."

While three of the terrorists are from Ferozepur in Punjab, the other terror suspect is from Ludhiana.