India's unemployment rate shoots up to 7.83% in April, Haryana tops list: Report

Haryana had the highest unemployment rate among states, at 34.5 per cent, followed by Rajasthan, which had 28.8 per cent. According to the research, job chances have been harmed by weak domestic demand and the slow pace of economic recovery amid rising costs.

According to a survey by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the country's jobless rate increased to 7.83 per cent in April from 7.60 per cent the previous month. According to CMIE statistics, the urban unemployment rate increased to 9.22 per cent in the month under review from 8.28 per cent in March of this year, while the rural jobless rate decreased to 7.18 per cent from 7.29 per cent.

In March, retail inflation reached a 17-month high of 6.95 percent. According to the Centre's quarterly employment survey (QES), which was issued on April 28, nine main industries, including commerce, manufacturing, and information technology, produced 4,00,000 jobs between October and December 2021.

Previously, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruited nearly 5.18 crore subscribers between September 2012 and February this year, according to the most recent NSO statistics. According to statistics supplied by the National Statistical Office, the number of members joined to the EPF within a certain time period provides insight into the number of employment created in that time period across the country.

Also Read | Why are employees dissatisfied/unhappy with their job? Read this

"The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, has released a press note on the country's employment outlook for the period September, 2017 to February, 2022, based on administrative records available with selected government agencies to assess progress in certain dimensions," the government said in a press release on Monday. Because the government does not disclose its own monthly estimates, economists and policymakers carefully monitor the data from the Mumbai-based CMIE.

Also Read | Sitting for long hours? Neck, back pain to blood clots, 5 health issues you can get