Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's unemployment rate shoots up to 7.83% in April, Haryana tops list: Report

    Haryana had the highest unemployment rate among states, at 34.5 per cent, followed by Rajasthan, which had 28.8 per cent. According to the research, job chances have been harmed by weak domestic demand and the slow pace of economic recovery amid rising costs.

    India s unemployment rate shoots up to 7 dot 83 per cent in April Haryana tops list Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 2, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    According to a survey by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the country's jobless rate increased to 7.83 per cent in April from 7.60 per cent the previous month. According to CMIE statistics, the urban unemployment rate increased to 9.22 per cent in the month under review from 8.28 per cent in March of this year, while the rural jobless rate decreased to 7.18 per cent from 7.29 per cent.

     

    In March, retail inflation reached a 17-month high of 6.95 percent. According to the Centre's quarterly employment survey (QES), which was issued on April 28, nine main industries, including commerce, manufacturing, and information technology, produced 4,00,000 jobs between October and December 2021.

    Previously, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruited nearly 5.18 crore subscribers between September 2012 and February this year, according to the most recent NSO statistics. According to statistics supplied by the National Statistical Office, the number of members joined to the EPF within a certain time period provides insight into the number of employment created in that time period across the country.

    Also Read | Why are employees dissatisfied/unhappy with their job? Read this

    "The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, has released a press note on the country's employment outlook for the period September, 2017 to February, 2022, based on administrative records available with selected government agencies to assess progress in certain dimensions," the government said in a press release on Monday. Because the government does not disclose its own monthly estimates, economists and policymakers carefully monitor the data from the Mumbai-based CMIE.

    Also Read | Sitting for long hours? Neck, back pain to blood clots, 5 health issues you can get

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru start up owner offers job to matrimonial match sent by father netizens react gcw

    Bengaluru start-up owner offers job to matrimonial match sent by father; netizens react

    Rates of petrol, diesel remain unchanged for 26th day straight, Know rates - adt

    Rates of petrol, diesel remain unchanged for 26th day straight, Know rates

    Three arrested for gang-raping pregnant woman at Railway station in Andhra Pradesh

    Three arrested for gang-raping pregnant woman at Railway station in Andhra Pradesh

    Who is Nand Mulchandani, CIA's first-ever Chief Technology Officer?

    Who is Nand Mulchandani, CIA's first-ever Chief Technology Officer?

    Delhi government misleading public with incorrect information Centre on power crisis gcw

    Delhi government misleading public with incorrect information: Centre on power crisis

    Recent Stories

    Pictures Palak Tiwari trolled and criticised; one netizen said, 'Worst walk ever seen' RBA

    (Pictures and Video) Palak Tiwari trolled and criticised; one netizen said, 'Worst walk ever seen'

    Bengaluru start up owner offers job to matrimonial match sent by father netizens react gcw

    Bengaluru start-up owner offers job to matrimonial match sent by father; netizens react

    football Is Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski moving to Camp Nou Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany responds snt

    Is Bayern's Lewandowski moving to Camp Nou? Barcelona chief Alemany gives key update

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track Out Kartik Aaryan slays with his move in this Tanishk Bagchi recreation drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track Out: Kartik Aaryan slays with his move in this Tanishk Bagchi recreation

    Rates of petrol, diesel remain unchanged for 26th day straight, Know rates - adt

    Rates of petrol, diesel remain unchanged for 26th day straight, Know rates

    Recent Videos

    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon