Former Haryana CM and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala passes away at 89

Om Prakash Chautala, former Haryana CM and INLD leader, passed away at 89. He had a four-decade political career, marked by both achievements and controversies, including imprisonment.

Om Prakash Chautala, a stalwart of Indian politics, passed away on Friday at the age of 89 at his residence in Gurugram. Born in January 1935 in Chautala, Haryana, Chautala is the son of Chaudhary Devi Lal, who served as the 6th Deputy Prime Minister of India.

Also Read: School Holidays December 2024: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana students get extended breaks

Chief of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Chautala's political career spanned over four decades, during which he served as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a record four terms. His first term began in December 1989, and his final term lasted from 1999 to 2005. He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1987 to 1990.

Despite his impressive political career, Chautala was also marred by controversies. One notable incident was his involvement in a recruitment scam that led to his imprisonment. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013, along with his son Ajay Singh Chautala.

Chautala's family has been actively involved in politics as well. Apart from his father, Chaudhary Devi Lal, his sons, Ajay Singh Chautala and Abhay Singh Chautala, are also politicians, with Abhay serving as a Member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. His grandson Dushyant Singh Chautala also served as the Deputy CM of Haryana and as the former Lok Sabha MP from the Hisar constituency.

Also Read: SHOCKING! IAF Agniveer rapes Dalit woman on pretext of marriage, threatens her, arrested in Chandigarh

Latest Videos