School Holidays December 2024: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana students get extended breaks

Educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be closed for several days next week. Do you know how many holidays are coming up?

School Holidays

School Holidays: The word itself brings joy not only to school students but also to employees. Weekends, Saturdays, and Sundays are celebrated... and if another holiday or two comes along, their joy knows no bounds. Such an occasion has come recently. Next week is full of holidays, one after another. With Christmas added to the usual holidays, the whole week is filled with holidays. Another special holiday is coming in the following week. Overall, there are only a few days left in December. Schools and colleges have consecutive holidays during this time. In the remaining 11 days of this month, some schools have 7 days of holidays, while others have 5 days. This means that educational institutions will be closed more than they are open.

School holidays

How many school holidays are there next week? Some private schools in Hyderabad and the Telugu states have regular holidays on Saturday and Sunday. Holidays for students in such schools will start from tomorrow, Saturday (December 21st). Three days for Christmas, then two more on the weekend... a total of seven days of holidays are coming. After that, there is another holiday on January 1st for New Year. That means schools will be closed on December 21st and 22nd (Saturday and Sunday). If you go to school for one day on Monday, then Christmas holidays start from Tuesday. December 24th is an optional holiday for Christmas Eve. December 25th is a holiday for all educational institutions due to Christmas. The next day, December 26th, is Boxing Day, so another holiday. Thus, there are three consecutive holidays in the middle of the week. Educational institutions will reopen on Friday, December 27th. The next day, December 28th, is Saturday, and December 29th is Sunday. These two days are regular holidays. Overall, educational institutions with regular Saturday and Sunday holidays will only function for two days (Monday and Friday) next week. All government and most private educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have only Sunday as a regular holiday. Holidays in these schools and colleges will start from next Sunday (December 22nd). After that, December 24th, 25th, and 26th (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) are Christmas holidays. Again, December 29th is a regular Sunday holiday. In total, there are five holidays next week. This means that schools and colleges will only run for three days: December 23rd (Monday), December 27th, and 28th (Friday and Saturday).

School holidays

Will there be more holidays in Andhra Pradesh? It is currently raining in Andhra Pradesh. A low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal is strengthening and moving towards Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has announced that it is likely to cross the coast near Andhra Pradesh by Saturday. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in AP today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday), and people and officials have been warned to be alert. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, and Eluru districts today (December 20th). Light to moderate rains are also expected in Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Satya Sai, Chittoor, and YSR Kadapa districts, according to the Meteorological Department. These rains are expected to continue on Saturday (December 21st). There is a possibility of holidays for educational institutions due to these rains. Schools may be given holidays in areas where heavy rains are expected as a precautionary measure. Due to the heavy rain warnings, there is a possibility of holidays for educational institutions in several areas these two days. Collectors and education department officials will decide on holidays for schools and colleges based on the situation in the district. If holidays are declared due to heavy rains, they will be combined with next week's holidays. This means that students in several areas of AP are likely to have additional holidays next week.

Latest Videos