Over 20 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Sumy, Zelenskyy condemns attack

At least 20 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, according to a report by the Associated Press citing the city’s acting mayor.

The deadly attack, which struck residential and civilian areas, marks one of the deadliest assaults in recent weeks amid intensifying Russian offensives.

Emergency services are still working at the site, and the death toll may rise as rescue operations continue. Ukrainian officials have condemned the strike as a war crime and called for increased international support in defending its cities from ongoing Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the deadly Russian missile strike on the northeastern city of Sumy that he said resulted in “dozens of dead and wounded civilians.” The attack, which took place on Palm Sunday, targeted residential areas and came amid renewed diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities.

“A terrible Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy… According to preliminary data, there are dozens of dead and wounded civilians,” Zelenskyy posted on social media. “And this is on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday.” Sumy’s acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, said that more than 20 people were killed in the strike.

The bombing follows a meeting between Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, aimed at advancing a US-brokered agreement to de-escalate the conflict. The tentative deal, focused on halting strikes on energy infrastructure, appears to be under serious strain as both sides continue to trade fire.

The attack on Sumy underscores the fragile nature of ceasefire talks and the difficulties in implementing trust-building measures in a war now stretching into its third year. Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of repeated violations, even as international mediators urge both sides to step back from further escalation.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine flared anew during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Saturday, as both sides accused each other of violating a recently brokered ceasefire meant to pause attacks on energy infrastructure. The 30-day truce, facilitated by the United States, was designed to reduce hostilities, but allegations of non-compliance surfaced almost immediately after the deal was reached in separate negotiations held in Saudi Arabia last month.

Speaking at the forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Ukraine has continued to carry out strikes on Russian positions “nearly every day” since the agreement took effect. “There might have been two or three quiet days, but otherwise they’ve been attacking continuously,” Lavrov said, adding that Moscow will submit a detailed list of alleged ceasefire violations to the U.S., Turkey, and international observers.

Backing Lavrov’s claims, a Russian Foreign Ministry official told state-run media that Moscow has shared intelligence with Washington alleging more than 60 Ukrainian breaches in the past three weeks. Kyiv, however, has pushed back on the accusations, accusing Moscow of using the ceasefire as a cover to regroup and launch fresh attacks in other sectors.

The mounting mistrust has cast doubt over the sustainability of the ceasefire, with observers warning that any further escalation could unravel what little progress has been made in recent diplomatic efforts.

