'Have to protect every Hindu': UP CM Yogi slams Congress, SP for not supporting persecuted Bangladeshi Hindus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed opposition parties--Congress and Samajwadi Party for their silence over the persecuted Bangladeshi Hindus. Addressing the Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Samaroh, UP CM stressed the importance of protecting Hindus and addressing their concerns and stated that both parties' DNA was the same.

"No political party among Congress, Samajwadi Party and TMC raised voices in their (Bangladeshi Hindus) favour. Only the BJP raised its voice in their favour... We have to protect every Hindu...," said Adityanath, addressing the program.

He also highlighted the contributions of the constitutional icon, Dr BR Ambedkar. He referenced a book by former DGP Brijlal, comparing Ambedkar with Yogendra Nath Mandal, a Dalit leader who supported Pakistan.

"3 years ago, Rajya Sabha MP and former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Brijlal had written a book. That book was based on a comparative study of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and two great Dalit warriors during the time of independence. On one side was Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and on the other side was Yogendra Nath Mandal... Yogendra Nath Mandal had supported Pakistan but he could not live there even for a year. Bangladeshi Hindus are still suffering the punishment for the actions of Yogendra Nath Mandal. All the tortured and oppressed Hindus living in Bangladesh are Dalits," said Adityanath.

Jogendra Nath Mandal (1904-68) was the leader of the Scheduled Castes Federation and was the first law and labor minister of Pakistan. He eventually resigned from his post in 1950 and sought asylum in Calcutta after witnessing the atrocities on the minorities in East Bengal under the Pakistan administration.

The UP CM further criticised the opposition parties for undermining India's cultural heritage, citing the Samajwadi Party's praise for Jinnah and alleged disrespect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Adityanath also referenced the parties' actions in changing university names, suggesting a pattern of behavior that contradicts national pride.

"The name of the BR Ambedkar University in Kannauj was also changed, but we worked to bring it back. Even today, these people are doing the same kind of work. The Samajwadi party praised Jinnah, insulted Chhatarpati Shivaji Maharaj and is doing the work of Aurangzeb's glorification board in Maharashtra.... The DNA of Congress and Samajawadi party is the same..." the CM stated.

This comes ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti, an annual festival celebrated in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer, and politician who is best known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the champion of Dalit rights and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow.

Further, the CM spoke on the Waqf Act and said that the opposition had been trying to incite people and wanted to spread violence in the country. "Today, they are trying to incite people in the name of Waqf and want to spread violence in the country," the CM said.

