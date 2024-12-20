SHOCKING! IAF Agniveer rapes Dalit woman on pretext of marriage, threatens her, arrested in Chandigarh

Recruited as an Agniveer in the Indian Air Force, Aditya Pal (22) was arrested on charges of making sexual relations with a Dalit girl on the pretext of marriage and threatening her.

In a shocking turn of events, a 22-year-old Agniveer serving in the Indian Air Force (IAF), was arrested by the Jansa police from IAF’s prestigious 44 Squadron in Chandigarh. Aditya Pal, who hails from Bhatauli village in Harhua, now faces serious allegations including sexual exploitation under false promises and caste-based intimidation.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gomti Zone, Pramod Kumar, revealed that Pal was arrested following an FIR filed by a Dalit woman. “The charges include section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained by making a false promise to marry), 352 (intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, and sections of the SC/ST Act,” Kumar stated.

Pal, who joined the Air Force as part of the Agniveer recruitment program, was stationed in Chandigarh when the allegations came to light. Acting swiftly, a police team traced him to his base and detained him on December 16.

Pal was subsequently brought back on transit remand and presented before the court on Wednesday, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

The complainant alleged that Pal had promised to marry her, leading to a sexual relationship. However, his behavior drastically changed after his recruitment into the armed forces. When confronted, Pal reportedly insulted her using casteist slurs and issued threats to keep her silent.

