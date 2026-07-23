Amidst NEET exam protests by the Cockroach Janta Party, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the govt has extended multiple invitations for talks with students, stressing it is ready for dialogue 'at any place and any time' without 'prestige'.

Govt Ready for Dialogue, 'Not Standing on Prestige'

Amidst the ongoing demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over NEET examination irregularities, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Central Government has reiterated its commitment to dialogue, stating that it has extended multiple formal invitations to student representatives for discussions.

Speaking to ANI on the updated proposal for talks with the youth-led movement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasised that the Government is not letting "prestige" hinder the path to a resolution. "The government has sent formal proposals for discussions with their representatives four times since last afternoon. This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any place and any time," Singh said. Underscoring the government's flexible approach, Singh, who is also the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's office, said, "We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution."

Choice of Venue Offered

The Union Minister further offered protestors a choice of venue for the proposed meeting to ensure a comfortable environment for the dialogue. "Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda's office or residence. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the government for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions," he added.

PM Modi for Fast-Track Courts

The Minister highlighted the Prime Minister's decision to set up fast-track courts for paper leak cases and invited students to sit down with the government to find a solution to their demands. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi himself is very sensitive towards this issue. As he said in his statement this morning, he gives the highest priority and importance to the interests of the youth. Inspired by this, he took the decision that all those found guilty and responsible for paper leaks will be judged through fast-track courts so that a decision is reached quickly and decisive action is taken. And this is a part of the series of continuous steps being taken by the government for the safeguard of the welfare of the interest of the students. Therefore, I once again appeal to you with great humility: come, sit down, discuss, and let us make an honest effort to find a solution to this situation," Singh said.

Protestors' Demands

The outreach comes as the national capital witnesses large-scale protests at Jantar Mantar, led by 'Cockroach Janta Party' and various student organisations. The protesters have been demanding accountability and systemic reforms following the 2026 NEET paper leak and other examination-related discrepancies.

Earlier this week, Union Health Minister JP Nadda had met with a CJP delegation to hear their demands, which include the resignation of the Education Minister and compensation for affected students. While the government has expressed its readiness for a detailed debate in Parliament, the CJP has insisted on specific assurances and neutral venues for further negotiations. (ANI)