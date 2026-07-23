A viral video of foreign travel vloggers in India cautiously declining to comment on local political protests has sparked a debate. The creators cited being uninformed and it being inappropriate for visitors to opine on complex domestic issues. Some also expressed fear of consequences, such as visa cancellations.

A video featuring foreign travel vloggers responding cautiously to questions about the ongoing CJP protests in India has gone viral on social media, triggering a fresh debate about whether international content creators should comment on political developments in the countries they visit.

The viral clip shows several foreign vloggers being asked for their views on the CJP protests. Instead of taking a position, many politely declined to share their opinions, explaining that they did not feel informed enough to comment on a complex domestic issue.

One vlogger responded, "All I can say is...", before clarifying that they preferred not to speak about the protests. Another explained that as a visitor, it would be inappropriate to express opinions on matters that primarily concern Indian citizens. Their measured responses have since attracted significant attention online.

Check the viral video here:

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with users offering contrasting views. Some praised the vloggers for recognising the limits of their understanding and choosing not to comment on a sensitive issue. They argued that travellers should focus on documenting their experiences rather than becoming involved in domestic political debates.

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Another Travel Vlogger Echoes the Same Sentiment

Australian travel vlogger Andy Evans, who often introduces himself as someone who is “slowly becoming desi,” also addressed questions about why he has remained silent on the ongoing protests in India.

In a video shared on social media, Andy said several followers had asked him, “Ozzy bhai, why are you not commenting on the protests?” He explained that his reasons were similar to those shared by fellow travel vlogger Liz.

Check the viral video here:

Andy said that, as a foreign national living in India, he does not believe it is appropriate to publicly comment on the country's political issues. He further claimed that foreigners who make political statements have, in some instances, faced consequences such as visa cancellations and being asked to leave the country.

Emphasising that he was speaking from his perspective as an expatriate, Andy said he would refrain from discussing the protests publicly and advised other foreign residents in India to exercise similar caution when it comes to commenting on political matters.

The viral videos have highlighted a broader question about the role of international creators in politically sensitive situations. While some believe neutrality is the most responsible approach, others see public silence as a missed opportunity to engage with significant issues.

Regardless of the differing opinions, the vloggers' cautious responses have ignited a wider conversation about the boundaries of travel content, the responsibilities of digital influencers and the challenges of navigating political discussions while visiting another country.

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