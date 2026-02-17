A viral video from Amritsar showing a rat inside a pani puri mixture at a street food stall has sparked widespread public outrage. The incident highlights significant concerns about food safety and hygiene standards in popular street food sector.

The footage, shared widely on social media platforms, depicts the rodent moving inside the container where vendors typically prepare and store the spicy, tangy mixture used for pani puri — one of India’s most popular street snacks. The clip immediately sparked outrage among netizens, with many commenting on the severe risk it poses to public health.

Although the exact time and location details of the video were not independently verified, viewers expressed alarm over the potential contamination of the food being served to unsuspecting customers.

Street food culture in India is celebrated for its taste and affordability, but this incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter hygiene enforcement and regular health inspections especially in high-traffic public food areas. Many social media users criticised both the stall owner and the local authorities, calling for immediate action to prevent similar lapses.

While food safety regulations exist under municipal and state health authorities, enforcement often depends on routine inspections and compliance by vendors. Experts have pointed out that rats can carry harmful bacteria like Salmonella and Leptospira, which can easily contaminate food and cause serious illnesses such as food poisoning, gastroenteritis, and other infections. Contamination risk increases significantly when rodents have direct access to prepared food mixtures.

In response to the video’s circulation, many citizens urged local civic bodies to step up inspections and implement strict penalties for violations. Some suggested training programmes for street food vendors in food safety, storage and hygiene practices to protect consumers. Others called for public awareness campaigns to educate customers about how to choose clean and trusted food stalls.

The viral clip has once again drawn attention to the broader issue of food hygiene in informal food markets across India — areas that attract millions of customers daily but often lack systematic monitoring. This incident underscores the importance of combining regulatory oversight with community vigilance to ensure that popular street foods remain both delicious and safe for everyone.