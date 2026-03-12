BJP's Kangana Ranaut expressed faith in PM Modi to handle the LPG shortage crisis, likening his leadership to the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, protested and demanded a discussion in Parliament on the nationwide issue.

Kangana Ranaut Backs PM Modi

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will navigate the country through the alleged LPG shortage crisis in the same way as he did during the Covid Pandemic. Ranaut slammed the opposition for protesting the LPG cylinder crisis and hailed PM Modi's leadership, highlighting India's progress amid global uncertainties. "The whole world is seeing PM Modi's leadership. Everywhere in the world, inflation is rising, but in our country, new projects are being launched each day. Complete assurance has been given regarding the LPG situation, but they (the Opposition) are doing this (protest) to create panic and mislead the public. The public should keep faith in PM Modi, who will lead the same way as he did during Covid pandemic."

Opposition Protests LPG Shortage

Led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders continued their protests in the Parliament premises over the reports of nationwide shortage of LPG gas cylinders on Thursday. The INDIA bloc leaders have sought a discussion on the reported shortage of LPG amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Call for Parliamentary Discussion

The LPG shortage crisis has also hit many parts of the country. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged a discussion on the reports of shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the Parliament, underlining that the Parliament is a platform to assure the public and conduct discussions on such important matters. "Such issues should be discussed in Parliament. The government should be informed. You know how long the lines are for LPG cylinders... Some restaurants have said that they don't have the gas to cook food, they can provide tea, but not the 'dosa'. Is this the situation in the country now? You know that prices have been increased. This is a platform to present all this to the public. All we want is a discussion and the government to provide assurances to the public. It cannot be that they simply run the government according to their own will," he said

Nationwide Impact of the Crisis

The LPG shortage crisis has also hit many parts of the country. Restaurants have switched to induction cooking to keep things running in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal due to the global impact of the Military escalation in the Middle East, as Iran continues to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

People in Bhopal were seen waiting in long queues outside a gas agency to get LPG cylinders and refuel their two-wheelers. (ANI)