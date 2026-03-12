President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on March 19. UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations. To ensure smooth darshan for devotees, no VVIP passes will be issued and temple hours will be extended.

Preparations for President's Ayodhya Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a review meeting at the CFC Auditorium in Ayodhya on Thursday regarding the President's proposed visit to Ayodhya.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on March 19, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, District Magistrate Funde said that the preparations for the President's visit are underway. He said, "The President is arriving in the district on March 19. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is organising the event. The Commissioner, ADG, and DIG held a meeting with officials from all departments. Everyone has received instructions. Everyone is working accordingly, and the program scheduled for the 19th will be organised very well. The 19th is also the first day of the Hindu New Year."

He added that to ensure smooth darshan for devotees, the temple officials will not issue any VVIP passes. "In view of this, we will ensure smooth darshan for the people here. We are making arrangements to ensure that all the devotees who come here can have darshan. The darshan of the temple will begin an hour earlier that day and will continue until late at night... To avoid any problems for ordinary devotees, no VVIP passes or any special passes will be issued. Darshan will continue uninterrupted. Darshan will be closed only for a few moments when the President and our dignitaries visit and perform puja. The rest of the rituals will continue," he said.

President Murmu Addresses 'Jal Mahotsav 2026'

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the 'Jal Mahotsav 2026' in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that in India, water is not just a basic amenity, but is linked to our culture, traditions, livelihood and community life. For so many years, villagers, especially women and children, had to fetch drinking water from great distances. Providing clean water wasn't just a matter of convenience; it was a matter of time, health, and dignity. To address these challenges, the Government of India launched the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. Villagers who once struggled to access drinking water now have access to clean and safe water in their own homes.

She said, "When responsibility for a resource is taken not just by the government but by the entire society, its conservation becomes more effective and sustainable. Community ownership also plays a vital role in water management and conservation. She expressed confidence that celebrating 'Jal Arpan Diwas', the formal handover of water supply infrastructure to gram panchayats, will strengthen the sense of community ownership."

The President was happy to note that Self-Help Groups are involved in water testing, operation, and other maintenance tasks.

She said, "There are numerous examples where the commitment and dedication of Self-Help Groups have led to positive changes in the lives of women and society. She expressed confidence that harnessing the potential of women through Self-Help Groups will be extremely fruitful in addressing water security."

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is organising Jal Mahotsav 2026, a nationwide campaign from 8 March to 22 March to strengthen Jan Bhagidari and community ownership in rural drinking water service delivery under the Jal Jeevan Mission. (ANI)