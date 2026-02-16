A viral video from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, shows a mother forcing her daughter to carry a bag filled with bricks through a market. The crying child was slapped before bystanders stepped in. The clip sparked outrage, with many calling it child cruelty.

A disturbing video from Muzaffarpur, Bihar has sparked outrage across social media and local communities after it showed a mother forcing her young daughter to walk through a busy market with her school bag filled with heavy bricks.

In the clip, the girl can be seen crying and struggling to carry the weight as her mother walks beside her, at times scolding or even slapping her in full view of passersby.

The footage, widely shared on platforms like X and Instagram, quickly drew attention for the severity of the punishment and the public nature of the act, with many viewers questioning how such treatment could be carried out in broad daylight. Onlookers eventually intervened, persuading the woman to remove the bricks from the child’s bag and offering relief to the distressed girl.

Commenters on Reddit and social platforms condemned the act, labelling it as child cruelty rather than discipline and urging authorities to take action under child protection laws. Many pointed out that while parents sometimes resort to strict measures, forcing a child to carry heavy objects in public crosses a line into potential abuse and endangerment.

The incident has reignited discussions around parenting practices and child rights in India, with legal experts noting that children are protected under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which forbids physical harm or dangerous punishment.

Critics argue that educating parents on positive discipline techniques, rather than punitive public humiliation, is crucial for the well-being of children. Activists and concerned citizens have also called for reporting such incidents immediately to police or child helplines to ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable minors.

As the controversy continues online, many are hoping that this viral moment will lead to greater awareness of healthy parenting and stronger enforcement of child protection laws in communities nationwide.