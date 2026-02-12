- Home
- Lifestyle
- Viral Video: Who Is This Boy Laughing His Heart Out With a Tea Glass? Internet Wants to Know
Viral Video: Who Is This Boy Laughing His Heart Out With a Tea Glass? Internet Wants to Know
Viral Smile: Everyone says it's nice when girls laugh. But now, a Telugu boy's laugh is shaking up social media. So, who is this kid laughing his heart out?
15
Image Credit : Screenshot to instagram/snjyvrma
He won everyone over with a single laugh..
Many try for social media fame, but some, like this boy, go viral by accident. His heartfelt laugh while holding a tea glass became a massive meme and an internet sensation.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Screenshot
This viral kid is one of our own Telugu boys...
Most people laugh at his video but don't know who he is. Many assume he's from North India, but he's actually a Telugu boy from Telangana who got famous from one laugh.
35
Image Credit : Screenshot to instagram/snjyvrma
Who is this boy..?
The boy in the memes is Arun from Malapalli village. Born into poverty, he became a lorry cleaner at a young age and has been working hard to support his family ever since.
45
Image Credit : Screenshot to instagram/snjyvrma
The story behind this laugh...
One day, his driver told a joke, and Arun burst into an infectious laugh while holding hot tea. The driver filmed it, posted it online, and a single laugh made him a star.
55
Image Credit : freepik.com
The laugh that changed Arun's life..
Famous from one laugh, Arun now gives interviews and has returned to his studies, passing his 10th-grade exams. He now creates his own comedy videos on Instagram.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos