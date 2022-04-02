Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Food delivery boy thrashes woman for abusing boyfriend in public; watch

    A loving couple's argument took an ugly turn after the woman was attacked by a food delivery executive, who assaulted her in public in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

    Team Newsable
    Odessa, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    A dramatic video has emerged on social media where a food delivery boy can be seen hitting a woman in broad daylight in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. It looks like the Swiggy delivery boy wearing an orange uniform lost his cool after the woman abused him.

    The video starts with the woman arguing with her boyfriend after coming out of Indira Gandhi Park. One can also notice she is verbally abusing and beating her boyfriend in public. The angry woman even picks up a stone and throws it at him. In the background, commuters can also be seen standing on the road, filming the incident but not coming forward to intervene. Following this, the food delivery boy reached the spot and tried to cool it down between the couple. However, things turned swiftly after a heated discussion erupted between the two, which led the woman to abuse the delivery boy.
     
    The delivery boy then lost his cool and started to beat the woman, repeatedly. In the footage, we can see him slapping and punching the woman.

    It is after this that people who were standing and watching the entire episode unfold in front of their eyes interfered, and stopped the delivery executive from hitting the woman. However, the boyfriend continued to watch the brawl. Meanwhile, neither the woman nor the delivery executive has filed a police complaint so far.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
