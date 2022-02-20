'Followed HC's order': Karnataka HM justifies Minority Department's circular on hijab ban in 329 institutions

Refuting the charges that the Minority Department's circular on hijab ban in the institutions coming under its purview is in contravention with High Court's interim order, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Mohammad Yacoob said, the government has already issued uniforms to minority institutions and hence, the circular (banning hijab) is justified.

With Opposition Congress and some activists blaming that the Karnataka Minority Department's circular issuing a blanket ban on hijab in 329 institutions which include Morarji Desai Residential PU colleges, Morarji Desai Residential schools, Minority Model Residential Schools(Navodaya), Moulana Azad Model Schools, Home Minister Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Mohammad Yacoob said the step is justified.

Speaking to Asianet Newsable, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that he saw the circular issued by the additional chief secretary P Manivannan and found that there was nothing wrong with the steps taken in tune with the Karnataka High Court's interim order.

As per the circular, issued by the Department of Minorities Welfare, government-run residential schools and Moulana Azad Model Schools (English medium) come under the interim order of the full bench of the Karnataka High Court. The department in its order directed institutions under limits not to allow saffron shawls, hijab, scarves, and other religious symbols into the classrooms.

A section on social media questioned the department's order stating that it was unconstitutional and in contravention with the High Court's interim order. An activist cited that the HC's interim order does not apply to degree college students, colleges where College Development Council is not there and no uniform rules was set earlier, it does not apply to teachers.

Following the development, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah found an opportunity to take a dig at the government and asked the government to withdraw the circular and also tweeted the same.

Justifying its steps, the department of minorities took to its official Twitter handle and wrote that it is only going by the interpretation by the government and the move is also backed by the government and Home Minister.

Here is how Home Minister Araga Jnanendra reacted to the latest circular banning hijab.

Q: As a government, what is your response to the circular issued by the Minority Department banning hijab in its institutions? The Opposition says the circular is in contravention to HC order?

Jnanendra: There is confusion for a lot of people as in places where there is no College Development Council, the uniform rule will not apply. Some Muslim MLAs from the Congress party came and met me. Zameer Ahmed and some others had come. I told them that the government had given the uniform to students. Free uniforms have been given to residential schools. What does the court order say? In the institution where uniform is given, the uniform rule is must, hijab is not allowed, and in place with no such rule, students come with their choice of dress. This is what I think the court order also says and also as per the interpretation by others. In institutions that come under the Minority Department, the government has already given the uniform and uniform rule there.

Q: Some argue that the High Court interim order does not cover degree colleges, and does not have College Development Councils, rules which do not apply to teachers, whereas the Minority has issued a blanket ban, what do you say?

Jnanendra: No (disagrees on the department's circular in contravention to HC's interim order). The order was passed by P Manivanna (Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Minorities). I saw the order and it was right. The government has already given uniforms to minority institutions. The government has already introduced it. It is matching the court order.

Q: You said there is confusion among students and parents, how will the government address it?

Jnanendra: Now all have come to know (blames Opposition for confusion).... The Congress is protesting in Assembly well. They are misquoting minister Eshwarappa's comments. When we ask them to show proof, they show some paper cuttings. It is there on YouTube, the minister has already clarified on that. Congress has a long history and ruled India for over 60 years and this is a silly reason. Eshwarappa has not insulted the Indian flag.

Q: Your party MLA says CFI was behind this issue and wants an NIA probe, do you also support his stand?

Jnanendra: Yes, it is their (Campus Front of India) role. Be it in Udupi or Shivamogga, Campus Front of India's role is there and they are influencing students. We are taking measures and the government also has some information (regarding provoking students).

Q: Don't you think that the hijab and saffron row has now split students? What is your opinion on this?

Jnanendra: When I was a student, a friend of mine by the name Nazeer used to sit next to me, even today we still share the same equation. We (Hindu-Muslim) showed brotherhood. They (CFI) are now poisoning children's minds. There is no problem in a uniform rule as it makes everyone equal. Children coming from different backgrounds like Dalit, upper caste, lower caste, well-to-do families, poor all should be equal in class and should be imparted lessons of 'nationalism'. The children should be taught about unity and if they are divided, what will happen to the nation in the coming days and this is very scary. We all should come together. We should set this right. Society, government, parents and others all should join hands.

Q: Any plans or measures to end this commotion? How is the government planning to set this right?

Jnanendra: We are waiting for the court order and after the final verdict, we will decide.

Q: The Opposition says the government is going by HC's interim order and deliberately issued the circular to minority institutions which is a violation of constitutional rights. Your take?

Jnanendra: They (Opposition) also raised objections to the 'Anti-Religious Bill' earlier and now again they are opposing and misusing the articles from the Constitution. They will not read it completely. The government also has some responsibilities to set things right, to ensure peoples' sentiments are not hurt. Even the government has certain rights.

Q: Was the Department of Minorities right in issuing such a circular and are you sure there is no addition?

Yes! All have only followed the High Court's interim order and we are implementing only that and are not adding anything new. Even the circular issued by the Minorities Department is also based on the HC's interim order and it is correct.

Also read: Karnataka hijab row: PU college lecturer resigns after college cites HC's interim order

Also read: Karnataka government order bans hijab in minority institutions

Also read: Karnataka HM warns: 'Today it is about hijab, tomorrow they may seek syllabus change'