    Karnataka hijab row: PU college lecturer resigns after college cites HC's interim order

    In the latest development in hijab row, a lecturer has quit the college citing that the development (college asking her to remove hijab) is hurting her 'self-respect'. Chandini Naaz, the English lecturer also said that the college management is helpless in this regard and had to follow the High Court's decision.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 6:19 PM IST
    Frustrated over the development concerning the hijab row, a guest lecturer has quit the college after management cited following the High Court's interim order. Lecturer Chandini Naaz speaking to Asianet Newsable stated that she understands the management's situation and resigned on her own.

    The lecturer stated that she has been part of Jain PU College, Tumakuru for the last three years and sporting hijab was never an issue.

    The lecturer also contended that she was even giving lectures in class sporting hijab, and now when the college management cited the High Court's interim order, she said her self-respect was hurt and hence she resigned.

    'I had a common discussion with the principal and he thinks this (hijab issue) was not important to create. Because of the orders he was forced to do so,' said Naaz.

    The lecturer further said, she was giving only online classes now and when the offline classes began on Wednesday she went to college and as the order was cited, she immediately resigned. The lecturer also stated when the common discussion was held between the staff and others in college everyone felt that this is an unwanted issue.

    'It was a very sad experience. It was all ok and there was a beautiful atmosphere and suddenly this happened and he (principal Manjunath) was also pressured to ask me to do so ( follow the order). We did not argue much, he understood what my feelings were at that time. I didn't discuss much as it will create more issues and I simply walked out,' the lecturer said.

    Despite calls and messages for reaction, the college principal Manjunath did not respond.

