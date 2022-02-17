Karnataka HM warns: 'Today it is about hijab, tomorrow they may seek syllabus change'

With hijab row becoming a national issue and fingers being pointed at the Karnataka government's handling of the issue, Home Minister Araga Jnanedra has held the Campus Front of India, a student body for making a mountain of a molehill. The minister also stressed that the state agencies will share all the details with central agencies in this regard. Echoing the same, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat went further and blamed CFI for foiling the attempts made to contain the situation.

As the matter of hibaj row is listed for hearing at Karnataka High Court on Thursday, Home Minister (HM) Araga Jnanendra held the Campus Front of India responsible for such a situation. Terming the student front as a fundamental outfit, the HM said that such outfits should be ignored as it comes in the way of unity of the nation.

Speaking to media on the issue, he opined that 'fundamental outfits behind the hijab row. CFI member has openly claimed to support the cause (hijab row). There will be harm to the unity of the nation and fundamental organizations should not be encouraged.

The central government is also monitoring the development. The development rings an alarm bell, Today, they (CFI) have influenced the thinking where students say they will come with hijab and tomorrow they may ask for a change in syllabus,' stated HM.

On efforts to contain such outfits:

He also stressed that apart from state agencies, Central agencies are also keeping a close watch on the development. 'We will share details with central agencies. We have taken this matter very seriously. When efforts are being made to disturb the nation, as a government we cannot sit idle,' he observed.

The minister also contended that one should go beyond politics and religion and stated that the fringe group foil peace and go for violence and bloodshed.

Echoing similar sentiments, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat accused the Campus Front of India for spoiling the attempts made by the college authorities and himself to quell the stressful situation. From holding the CFI responsible for the mess, to college rules, to asking for NIA probe and on ABVP, the MLA answered.

Why was his issue not resolved then?

It was tried, but these 6 girls were adamant as the Campus Front Of India was there and they were not allowing them (students) to listen to us.

For the last 25 years, these systems that are uniform code were there in the college. It is not a new rule. They were wearing the hijab until the classroom and as soon the class commenced, they used to remove the hijab and sit. Not just in this college but in other girl's colleges in Udupi. Even in a private college, the same rules are there for the last 20 to 25 years. All of a sudden in December, these six girls started demanding to wear the hijab in the classroom also. This was not allowed by the principal and teachers on earlier conditions. We tried, but they did not listen, it was not the hijab, but they wanted an issue, so it was not resolved.

Who opposed mediation in this?

I told you, it is Campus Front Of India. They are the ones who..pauses....They are the ones who opposed and from behind they were controlling them (6 students).

Why is he seeking an NIA probe now?

We came to know only now, so now we are demanding (National Investigation Probe). We have some information about their involvement so we are demanding now.

Some say that ABVP pressurised school management to stop these girls. Was this investigated and some claim that the problem over hijab started only late September. Why is it an issue now?

No no, it is not true, you come and see. From the last 20 to 25 years this (uniform rule) has been followed. Still, 1000 girls are studying in that school and college and 100 girls in college are Muslims and they are removing hijab and continuing (attending class) and only six girls are objecting. Only from December, they started, from the last two years they came to college and two years, one and half years they came to class without hijab, now they are objecting and it is a conspiracy.

Will things ever get back to normal after such division in terms of faith? How will you rectify the mindset divide?



Only six students stand divided and all others are following. Only six are backed by Campus Front of India, in my college, 1000 students are all united and 12 colleges all girls are united. Only six girls are doing this mischief and all the other girls are obeying the rules. No student is sporting saffron scarves and nobody wears a hijab in the class.

What new fact has emerged?

Nothing. No new facts have come.