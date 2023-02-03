Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman briefs Union Budget 2023 to BJP MPs ahead of party's outreach drive

    During her budget speech, the Finance Minister announced that the government proposes to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 percent of the GDP.

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman briefs Union Budget 2023 to BJP MPs ahead of party's outreach drive AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (February 3) presented the recent Union budget to all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs in a meeting ahead of the Parliament sitting. It is reportedly said that the meeting was attended by all the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs.

    Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Dharmendra Pradhan, V Muraleedharan and BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar and Sushil Modi are among those who attended the meeting.

    Also read: Kerala Budget 2023: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, focus on 'Make in Kerala' projects

    The Budget 2023, that was presented by FM Sitharaman on Wednesday, will be the last full budget by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government ahead of the general election 2024. Altering tax structure and raising the limit to claim tax rebate to Rs 7 lakh per annum under the new regime has been one of the key takeaways of the budget.

    During her budget speech, the Finance Minister announced that the government proposes to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 percent of the GDP.

    Also read: Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala master plan

    An outreach programme by the BJP party is set to begin from February 4 to explain benefits of Union budget to citizens. All Union ministers will travel across the country and hold press conferences, interact with people including prominent figures.

    It is reportedly said that Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur will be visiting Jammu, Tourism Minister G Kishen Reddy will head to Kochi and Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekar will go to Coimbatore. Similarly, other Union ministers will be visiting Raipur, Bhopal and Bengaluru among other states.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adani Hindenburg row 16 Oppn parties meet to step up attack on Govt seek discussion on stock rout gcw

    Adani-Hindenburg row: 16 Oppn parties meet to step up attack on Govt; seek discussion on stock rout

    Hindenburg row TMC MP Mahua Moitra questions SEBI officer link to Gautam Adani his family gcw

    Hindenburg row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra questions SEBI officer's link to Gautam Adani, his family

    Kerala Budget 2023: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, focus on 'Make in Kerala' projects snt

    Kerala Budget 2023: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, focus on 'Make in Kerala' projects

    Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala Master plan AJR

    Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala master plan

    Calicut bound Air India Express flight's engine catches fire, returns to Abu Dhabi AJR

    Calicut-bound Air India Express flight's engine catches fire, returns to Abu Dhabi

    Recent Stories

    Adani Hindenburg row 16 Oppn parties meet to step up attack on Govt seek discussion on stock rout gcw

    Adani-Hindenburg row: 16 Oppn parties meet to step up attack on Govt; seek discussion on stock rout

    Hindenburg row TMC MP Mahua Moitra questions SEBI officer link to Gautam Adani his family gcw

    Hindenburg row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra questions SEBI officer's link to Gautam Adani, his family

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, CFC vs OFC: Odisha FC settles for 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC settles for 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC

    K Viswanath's net worth, family, education, movies, horoscope and more RBA

    K Viswanath's net worth, family, education, movies, horoscope and more

    Kerala Budget 2023: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, focus on 'Make in Kerala' projects snt

    Kerala Budget 2023: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, focus on 'Make in Kerala' projects

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon