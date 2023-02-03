FM Nirmala Sitharaman briefs Union Budget 2023 to BJP MPs ahead of party's outreach drive

During her budget speech, the Finance Minister announced that the government proposes to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 percent of the GDP.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (February 3) presented the recent Union budget to all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs in a meeting ahead of the Parliament sitting. It is reportedly said that the meeting was attended by all the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Dharmendra Pradhan, V Muraleedharan and BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar and Sushil Modi are among those who attended the meeting.

The Budget 2023, that was presented by FM Sitharaman on Wednesday, will be the last full budget by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government ahead of the general election 2024. Altering tax structure and raising the limit to claim tax rebate to Rs 7 lakh per annum under the new regime has been one of the key takeaways of the budget.

An outreach programme by the BJP party is set to begin from February 4 to explain benefits of Union budget to citizens. All Union ministers will travel across the country and hold press conferences, interact with people including prominent figures.

It is reportedly said that Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur will be visiting Jammu, Tourism Minister G Kishen Reddy will head to Kochi and Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekar will go to Coimbatore. Similarly, other Union ministers will be visiting Raipur, Bhopal and Bengaluru among other states.