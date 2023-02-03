Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Budget 2023: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, focus on 'Make in Kerala' projects

    During his Budget 2023-24 speech, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the southern state has bravely overcome COVID challenges and finally returned to the path of growth and prosperity.

    Kerala Budget 2023: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, focus on 'Make in Kerala' projects snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    KN Balagopal, the finance minister for Kerala, presented the Left government's proposed budget on Friday. He included several infrastructure and higher education projects and funding of Rs 100 crore for social programmes and Rs 2,000 crore to combat price increases.

    The Minister said the southern state had bravely faced COVID problems and had finally returned to growth and prosperity as he opened the budget statement on a hopeful note. 

    Kerala is not in a debt trap, he added, although the state's economy is having difficulties due to the federal government's financial policies and its decision to reduce the state's borrowing limit.

    Assuring that the financial constraints would not impact the government's welfare and social security schemes, Balagopal said Rs 100 crore would be set aside for welfare development programmes in the budget. 

    Also read: Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala master plan

    "A total of Rs 2,000 crore will be allocated for tackling price rise in the state," he said. 

    The FM said common people would be addressed while announcing big projects and Rs 80 crore would be allocated for alleviating extreme poverty in the southern state. 

    He said that a total of Rs 600 crore would be set aside for rubber subsidy in the state budget, adding that a separate Research and Development budget would be presented to give more focus to the R&D sector. 

    He said an extensive industrial and commercial centre would be developed around the under-construction Vizhinjam port. 

    The Minister added that more focus would be given to the "Make in Kerala" project to increase the state's domestic production and boost employment and investment opportunities.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala Master plan AJR

    Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala master plan

    Calicut bound Air India Express flight's engine catches fire, returns to Abu Dhabi AJR

    Calicut-bound Air India Express flight's engine catches fire, returns to Abu Dhabi

    Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging ban on BBC series on PM Modi today gcw

    Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging ban on BBC series on PM Modi today

    Nobody has contacted me: Capt Amarinder Singh rejects reports on replacing Maharashtra governor - adt

    'Nobody has contacted me': Capt Amarinder Singh rejects reports on replacing Maharashtra governor

    Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to begin separate bus tours starting February 3; check details - adt

    K'taka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to begin separate bus tours starting February 3; check detail

    Recent Stories

    K Viswanath's net worth, family, education, movies, horoscope and more RBA

    K Viswanath's net worth, family, education, movies, horoscope and more

    Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala Master plan AJR

    Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala master plan

    Adani Enterprises to be out of Dow Jones indices details here gcw

    Adani Enterprises shares to be out of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices; Read full statement

    tennis Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend; escapes conviction-ayh

    Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend; escapes conviction

    Paulo Coelho goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan superstar replies to author calling him kind friend RBA

    Paulo Coelho goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan; superstar replies to author calling him 'kind friend'

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon