Flood-like situation in Rajashthan's Baran; officials close all schools in Udaipur

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal extending upto middle tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms is very likely over Chhattisgarh on August 26-27 and over East Madhya Pradesh on August 27-28.

Heavy rainfall has caused flood-like situations in several parts of Rajasthan, with the weather forecasting agency expecting subdued rainfall activity over northwest India during the next five days. The low pressure area which was over East Rajasthan and adjoining Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday moved to southwest Rajasthan the next day.

In view of heavy rainfall in Udaipur, news agency ANI reported that all private and government schools will remain closed on Thursday. A flood alert has also been sounded in Baran, Rajasthan as Kalisindh river heads towards red mark. The district administration has been put on alert mode.

On Tuesday, central and east Madhya Pradesh also witnessed heavy rainfall, disrupting lives in several districts. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took stock of the flood situation in Vidisha and conducted an aerial survey of the area.

CM Chouhan held a meeting with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, ACS Irrigation and ACS Home from Bhopal, the Chief Medical Officer and officials of the three rainfall affected districts.

"As water levels may rise by 1-1.25m in Morena tomorrow, water levels in Shivpuri's Parvati river have started decreasing while Chambal is stable... we now have a scientific assessment that can tell the areas getting affected as per the increase in water levels," CM Chouhan said.

"Keeping that in mind, we've started rescue work of evacuating the citizens in low-lying areas... NDRF & SDRF are stationing us to support the local administration. If needed, we will also provide helicopters for rescue. We're making necessary arrangements in relief camps," he added.

The Met department expects heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Northeast India August 27-28. The northeastern states are likely to receive fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls over the next five days.