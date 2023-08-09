Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Finance ministry raises alarm over matrimonial dating scam in recent post

    The Ministry of Finance's proactive step serves as an essential reminder of the criticality of skepticism and due diligence in the face of such scams, and underscores the value of official channels and verifiable identifiers in curbing financial malfeasance.

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    The Ministry of Finance has issued a stern warning regarding the rise of financial scams disguised under the pretext of being associated with the Indian Customs. Through a post shared on its official Twitter handle, the ministry has sounded the alarm bells for the public, exposing the tactics employed by fraudsters to manipulate unsuspecting individuals.

    A cautionary poster spotlighting the "Matrimonial Dating Scam" was shared, accompanied by a crucial reminder that the Indian Customs authorities would never initiate communication via text messages or calls requesting payment for customs duty.

    In order to arm citizens with the knowledge needed to protect themselves from such deceitful practices, the ministry emphasized the importance of being vigilant for the Document Identification Number (DIN) – an integral element incorporated into every form of correspondence originating from the Indian Customs.

    To facilitate verification, the public was directed to the official website of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), where the authenticity of the DIN could be ascertained.

    A Twitter post from the ministry aptly encapsulated the essence of the alert: "Beware of fraudsters extorting money in the name of Indian Customs! Indian Customs never calls or sends SMS for paying Customs Duty in a personal bank account. All communication from Indian Customs contains a DIN which can be verified on the CBIC website."

    Regrettably, the surge in such fraudulent activities has prompted the necessity for this advisory. Recent instances have spotlighted the gravity of the issue. One case, transpiring in Maharashtra's Thane in June, saw an unsuspecting police officer duped out of Rs 6.7 lakh by individuals masquerading as customs officials. Their swindle relied on the ruse of securing the policeman a discounted vehicle, ultimately leading to a case being registered against the culprits.

    A separate occurrence on June 27 featured a 53-year-old labourer from Rajasthan's Ajmer. The individual, who toils in Saudi Arabia, was defrauded of over Rs 4 lakh in foreign currency. This heist occurred right outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, orchestrated by two men posing as Customs officials.

    The Ministry of Finance's proactive step serves as an essential reminder of the criticality of skepticism and due diligence in the face of such scams, and underscores the value of official channels and verifiable identifiers in curbing financial malfeasance.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
