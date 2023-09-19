Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising...' Congress backs Modi govt over Canada's 'absurd' claim

    After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accuses 'Indian agents' of having a hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Congress party rallies behind the Modi government, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding India's sovereignty and unity.

    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    The Congress party has thrown its support behind the government amidst Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of "Indian agents" playing a role in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last June. In response, the government has firmly dismissed Trudeau's accusations as both "absurd and motivated."

    Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' communications in-charge, stressed the importance of prioritizing the nation's interests and concerns above all else. He conveyed, "The Indian National Congress has always believed that our country's fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, especially when terrorism threatens India's sovereignty, unity and integrity. Our country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount at all times."

    Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated and wanted terrorist in India, met his demise in a shooting near a gurdwara in Surrey, with the perpetrators remaining unidentified.

    Trudeau contended that his government possessed "credible allegations" linking the killing to "agents of the Government of India." During an emergency parliamentary session, he stated, "Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty."

    India promptly rejected the charges, countering by accusing Canada of providing refuge to Khalistani terrorists. The foreign ministry issued a statement asserting, "The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking, and organized crime is not new."

    In response to the issue, Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat, and India reciprocated by expelling a senior Canadian diplomat, citing interference and involvement in activities detrimental to India's interests.

