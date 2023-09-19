'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

Diplomatic ties between India and Canada nosedived to a new low on Monday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the fatal shooting of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was brazenly shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, BC on June 18.

Let us take a look at the statements made by Ottawa

* Justin Trudeau: Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar:

* Justin Trudeau: Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.

* Melanie Joly (Canadian Foreign Minister): If proven true, this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other. As a consequence, we have expelled a top Indian diplomat.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?