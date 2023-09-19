Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Diplomatic ties between India and Canada nosedived to a new low on Monday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the fatal shooting of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was brazenly shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, BC on June 18.

    Diplomatic ties between India and Canada nosedived to a new low on Monday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the fatal shooting of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was brazenly shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, BC on June 18.

    Let us take a look at the statements made by Ottawa

    * Justin Trudeau: Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar: 

    * Justin Trudeau: Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.

    * Melanie Joly (Canadian Foreign Minister): If proven true, this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other. As a consequence, we have expelled a top Indian diplomat.

    Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?

     

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation
    World News

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR
    India News

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency
    India News

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'