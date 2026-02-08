A frustrated woman in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, set her e-rickshaw on fire outside the dealership. She claimed the vehicle, bought with a loan for her livelihood, malfunctioned repeatedly and the dealer ignored her repair requests.

In Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, a dramatic scene unfolded on February 6, 2026, when a frustrated woman set her e-rickshaw on fire outside the showroom where she bought it, drawing widespread attention and concern over after-sales support and electric vehicle reliability.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The woman, identified as Gudiya Mahaur, had purchased the e-rickshaw — worth around ₹2.30 lakh to ₹2.50 lakh — six months earlier using a loan to secure a stable income for her family. The vehicle, meant to help her and her husband break free from daily wage labour, began malfunctioning barely two months after purchase. Despite repeated visits to the showroom for repairs over four months, she said her complaints were largely ignored, leaving the vehicle unusable and adding financial pressure due to ongoing loan instalments.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Gudiya is seen pouring petrol on the e-rickshaw in broad daylight in front of the showroom and igniting it, sparking thick smoke and panic among passersby and shopkeepers. Eyewitnesses tried to stop her, but she pressed ahead, visibly upset and driven by helplessness after alleged failed attempts to get the vehicle fixed.

Scroll to load tweet…

Local police arrived at the scene, brought the fire under control, and took Gudiya and the burned vehicle to the station for questioning. No injuries were reported. Statements from both the woman and the showroom officials are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

Showroom management, however, disputed Gudiya’s claims, saying the vehicle’s battery had burst and that they could not replace it free of charge, as per company policy. The incident has ignited debate over consumer rights, electric vehicle quality, and after-sales service standards, particularly for low-income buyers dependent on such vehicles for their livelihood.