Madhya Pradesh will receive eight more cheetahs from Botswana by February-end, CM Mohan Yadav confirmed. He discussed arrangements for the reintroduction program with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, along with other wildlife conservation initiatives.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that eight additional cheetahs would arrive in the state from Botswana at the end of February. CM Yadav also emphasised that he held detailed discussions with the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav regarding the required cooperation and arrangements for the cheetah reintroduction program.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Details Meeting with Union Minister

The Chief Minister met with Union Minister Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed issues related to tourism development, expansion of reserve forests, and wildlife conservation in the state. After the meeting, he told reporters, "Today, I met with Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, discussed tourism development, expansion of reserve forests, and wildlife conservation in the state. We are transporting wild buffalo from Assam to Madhya Pradesh and need assistance with the relocation. Additionally, eight cheetahs will also arrive in MP from Botswana on February 28, and we discussed the necessary cooperation and arrangements for the arrival of the big cat."

Inter-Governmental Cooperation on Wildlife Conservation

The Chief Minister highlighted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of the Union Government, the state government was taking unprecedented steps toward wildlife conservation.

On the other hand, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav stated that he met with CM Yadav and discussed key issues related to Madhya Pradesh's development. "Today, I met with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, in Delhi. We discussed various issues related to the development of the state," Union Minister Yadav posted on X.

Chief Minister Yadav also expressed gratitude to the Union Government for its cooperation in wildlife conservation and biodiversity enhancement.

Union Minister Yadav appreciated the efforts of Madhya Pradesh and assured all possible support. (ANI)