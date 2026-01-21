The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Prajapati, aged around 40 years, a resident of Badora village. On Monday, Jagdish was found dead, hanging inside his home. The exact reason behind his death is still not known, and police have completed the post-mortem and registered a case.

When family members reached the house, they saw a heartbreaking sight. Jagdish’s pet dog was sitting quietly beside his body. The dog did not bark, cry, or move. He stayed there the entire night, as if guarding his owner.

Dog runs 4 km behind tractor carrying the body

The next morning, Jagdish’s body was placed on a tractor-trolley and taken to Karera for post-mortem. As the vehicle started moving, the dog began running behind it. For nearly four kilometres, the dog chased the trolley without stopping.

Villagers, police personnel, and passers-by watched the scene in silence. Many were shocked and emotional. Some recorded the moment on their phones, and the video soon spread online.