Farmers to march from Noida to Delhi today: What are their demands?

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh will hold a protest march today from Noida to the Parliament complex in Delhi, where the Winter Session is currently going on, to press their five key demands for compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws. Police in Delhi-NCR have increased security measures in response to the impending demonstration, erecting barriers and rerouting traffic.

What are the five demands?

Among the five requests are the following: 10 percent plots and 67 percent more compensation under the previous acquisition statute; four times the market rate compensation; and twenty percent plots on land purchased after January 1, 2014. Additionally, the benefits of employment and rehabilitation should be extended to the offspring of landless farmers. Other requests include adequate settlement of the populous regions and government instructions on the issues passed by the High Power Committee.

Borders sealed

There are now more security checks and barriers at the Noida-Delhi boundaries. Numerous police officers would also be stationed close to Chilla, the DND Border, and the Mahamaya Flyover, according to Police Commissioner Law and Order Shivhari Meena. On the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, several checkpoints must also be established.

Protest timings and route

The farmers who are protesting are members of the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and its affiliated organizations, such as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM). BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa will lead the demonstration, which will start at 12 p.m. in Noida near the Mahamaya Flyover. Farmers will march on foot and on tractors towards Delhi.

Other farmer groups, such as the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukt Kisan Morcha, are also organising marches from December 6, pressing for demands like a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP).

