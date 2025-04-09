user
user icon

Andhra Pradesh: 900 KIA car engines worth Rs 50 cr missing from Pendukonda plant; FIR filed

Nearly 900 car engines worth over Rs 50 crore have gone missing from Kia’s Penukonda plant in Andhra Pradesh over the last five years. 
 

Andhra Pradesh 900 KIA car engines worth Rs 50 crore missing from Pendukonda plant; FIR filed anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

Tirupati: Nearly 900 car engines, valued at over Rs 50 crore, have reportedly gone missing from Kia’s manufacturing facility located near Penukonda in the Sri Sathya Sai district over the past five years. According to police, an FIR was registered 10 days ago following a formal complaint by Kia’s management.

This significant discovery has prompted a police investigation, as authorities suspect a serious security lapse, potentially involving internal involvement.
Penukonda police stated that Kia Motors filed a complaint on March 19 after the missing engines were discovered during a routine internal audit.

Kerala: Vizhinjam seaport to welcome world's largest container ship MSC Turkiye

Superintendent of Police V. Ratna, accompanied by senior officers, promptly visited the Penukonda plant, though the visit was initially portrayed as a standard inspection.

Engines likely stolen while transportation from Chennai to facility

Initial findings suggest that the engines may have been stolen while being transported from Chennai to the Penukonda facility.

One line of suspicion suggests that for every indent raised for four engines, records indicated that five were delivered. This discrepancy came to light during the verification of delivery records. As part of the investigation, police are likely to question multiple employees and individuals linked to surrounding shell companies, including former staff who retired during the timeframe under scrutiny.

Initially, the police suspected that the car engines transported from Tamil Nadu to Kia Motors' Penukonda plant might have been stolen during transit. However, after a preliminary investigation, they concluded that the theft occurred within the plant itself, with records allegedly being manipulated.

Meanwhile, Kia Motors declined to comment on the matter, citing the ongoing police investigation. However, the company assured that the plant's production operations remained unaffected, despite reports of around 900 car engines being stolen from the facility.

Also Read: PM Modi Quips: People Focused on Tax Relief in Budget, Not 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Supreme Court raps Centre over rising road accidents, summons transport secretary ddr

BREAKING: Supreme Court raps Centre over rising road accidents, summons transport secretary

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH) shk

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH)

Beyond borders & battleships: Humanitarian missions, strategic initiatives shape diplomacy in Indo-Pacific shk

Beyond borders & battleships: Humanitarian missions, strategic initiatives shape diplomacy in Indo-Pacific

BREAKING: India approves Rs 63,000 crore deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France ddr

India approves Rs 63,000 crore deal with France for 26 Rafale Marine jets

Kerala: Guruvayur temple Vishu Kani darshan set for April 14; Check timings and more anr

Kerala: Guruvayur temple's Vishu Kani darshan set for April 14; Check timings and more

Recent Stories

BEWARE! WhatsApp image malware steals OTPs and drains bank accounts gcw

BEWARE! WhatsApp image malware steals OTPs and drains bank accounts

BREAKING: Supreme Court raps Centre over rising road accidents, summons transport secretary ddr

BREAKING: Supreme Court raps Centre over rising road accidents, summons transport secretary

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH) shk

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Is the fading of MS Dhoni's finishing magic hurting CSK's batting line-up? HRD

IPL 2025: Is the fading of MS Dhoni's finishing magic hurting CSK's batting line-up?

"Sachin ke baad doosra khilaadi ha jo chamatkar ha": Sidhu backs Priyansh Arya to represent India ddr

Priyansh Arya is a 'miracle after Sachin', says Sidhu after explosive IPL ton

Recent Videos

'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

Video Icon
'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

Video Icon
Why British PMs Never Apologized for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre? | Kesari Chapter 2

Why British PMs Never Apologized for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre? | Kesari Chapter 2

Video Icon
PM Modi Quips: People Focused on Tax Relief in Budget, Not 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'

PM Modi Quips: People Focused on Tax Relief in Budget, Not 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'

Video Icon
'China Wants to Make Deal': White House Secy Leavitt on Tariffs-Tussle Between Trump-Xi

'China Wants to Make Deal': White House Secy Leavitt on Tariffs-Tussle Between Trump-Xi

Video Icon