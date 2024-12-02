Bengaluru records highest December rainfall as Cyclone Fengal effect intensifies; weekend plans disrupted

Bengaluru experienced record December rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal, with persistent downpours disrupting weekend plans, causing waterlogging, and chilling temperatures. Businesses slowed, traffic eased, and a yellow alert was issued for more rain. Residents are advised to stay cautious and updated on weather alerts.

Bengaluru witnessed relentless rainfall over the weekend, starting Saturday, due to the influence of Cyclone Fengal. The downpour continued through Sunday, bringing intermittent heavy rain and chilly weather. The rainy spell disrupted normal life, leaving roads waterlogged and streets quieter than usual on weekends.

The continuous rain and cold weather dampened weekend plans for many families in Bengaluru. Traffic on Sunday, typically a day for outings, remained sparse as residents chose to stay indoors. Business activities in shops and restaurants slowed significantly, and malls reported low footfall.



The weather remained overcast throughout Sunday, with the occasional heavy showers adding to the chill. Residents turned to warm clothing to combat the cold as the city had not seen sunlight for three days.

Heavy rains, particularly in the afternoon, led to waterlogging on several roads, causing traffic chaos in parts of the city. This added to the woes of those who ventured out. The rainfall washed out outdoor plans, leaving many disappointed.

Sunday recorded a significant drop in the maximum temperature. While December typically sees a high of 26.5°C in Bengaluru, the city recorded a maximum of just 22.4°C, with a minimum temperature of 19.5°C. At HAL Airport, the maximum temperature stood at 22.9°C, and the minimum at 19.2°C.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Marathahalli and HAL Airport received 1.2 cm of rain, while Belekahalli and Gottigere recorded 1.1 cm. Other areas, including Doddabidarakallu, Vidyapeeth, Arakere, and Koramangala, saw 1 cm of rainfall each. Most other parts of the city reported slightly lower rainfall totals.



The city is bracing for heavier rainfall over the next two days. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, predicting moderate to heavy showers for Monday and Tuesday. Residents are advised to plan their commutes cautiously and stay updated with weather alerts.

Bengaluru’s typical winter charm has been replaced by persistent rains and cold winds, making December 2024 a record-breaking month for rainfall. As the city adjusts to this unexpected weather, residents are urged to prioritize safety while navigating the impact of Cyclone Fengal.

