user
user icon

Supreme Court raps Centre over failure to curb road deaths, demands action on 'golden hour' cashless treatment

The Supreme Court summoned the Road Transport Secretary, criticising the Centre for delays in implementing a cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims during the golden hour. The court said action only happens when top officials are summoned.

BREAKING: Supreme Court raps Centre over rising road accidents, summons transport secretary ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 9, 2025, 4:16 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a sharp rebuke to the Centre, expressing grave concern over the government’s failure to address the country’s mounting road safety crisis and implement critical life-saving measures, including a cashless medical treatment scheme for accident victims during the 'golden hour'.

Calling it an “epidemic of negligence”, the court said that despite repeated orders, road fatalities remain alarmingly high, and key interventions—such as black spot rectification, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and robust emergency response systems—have seen insufficient progress.

Also read: Waqf Act comes into effect from April 8, Centre issues notification

The court, led by Justice Abhay S Oka, took particular exception to th delay in implementing a nationwide scheme for cashless emergency medical care—a measure it had directed the Centre to roll out by March 14, 2025. The scheme, backed by Section 162(2) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, aims to ensure that accident victims receive immediate, free-of-cost treatment within the first 60 minutes after trauma—widely known as the golden hour.

“It is a very serious breach and violation of an order of this court,” Justice Oka said. “People are losing their lives because there is no treatment.”

The bench criticised the Centre’s lack of urgency, stating that its orders are taken seriously only when top government officers are summoned. “Despite repeated directions, there is no concrete progress,” the court observed, warning that it would consider contempt proceedings if meaningful steps were not taken soon.

In line with this, the Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been directed to appear in person on April 28 to explain the delay. The court said that lives are at stake and the government’s inertia is inexcusable.

Also read: Meet India's Highest Paid Lawyer, Harish Salve's Net Worth

Citing reports and patterns observed during hearings, the bench flagged a worrying trend of bystanders, police, and hospitals hesitating to act, often due to uncertainty about payment and procedural liabilities—particularly in cases where no family or guardian is present at the time of the crash.

The idea of a cashless golden hour treatment scheme was first floated by the Centre in December 2023, but the court noted there had been little to no implementation on the ground since.

A report by Live Law quoted the bench saying: “Only when we summon top government officers something happens. The golden hour care remains on paper. Lives are being lost due to delay in treatment.”

The court’s intervention underlines the urgency of a national-level emergency response mechanism, one that not only ensures timely care but also removes bureaucratic roadblocks during moments when every second matters.

Also read: SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RBI monetary policy 2025: Key takeaways as repo rate cut again amid global tariff tensions ddr

RBI monetary policy 2025: Key takeaways as repo rate cut again amid global tariff tensions

Rare tiger spotted in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, SEE pics ddr

Rare golden tiger spotted at Assam's Kaziranga National Park, SEE pic

Rape convict Ram Rahim walks out of jail for 13th time, will stay at Sirsa Ashram during 21-day furlough shk

Rape convict Ram Rahim walks out of jail for 13th time, will stay at Sirsa Ashram during 21-day furlough

RBI Guv assures swift transmission of repo rate cut benefits, says US tariff will have less impact dmn

RBI Guv assures swift transmission of repo rate cut benefits, says US tariff will have less impact

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH) shk

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH)

Recent Stories

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations NTI

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations

Vinicius Jr to Lautaro Martinez: Latest summer transfer rumors dmn

Vinicius Jr to Lautaro Martinez: Latest summer transfer rumors

RBI monetary policy 2025: Key takeaways as repo rate cut again amid global tariff tensions ddr

RBI monetary policy 2025: Key takeaways as repo rate cut again amid global tariff tensions

2 day weekend for bank employees unlikely in 2025 2026 says finance ministry gcw

2-day weekend for bank employees unlikely in 2025–26, says Finance Ministry

9 Amazing health benefits of Betel Leaf you must know MEG

9 Amazing health benefits of Betel Leaf you must know

Recent Videos

Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Video Icon
Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Video Icon
'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

Video Icon
'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

Video Icon